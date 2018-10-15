MG Motor SUV design revealed: Hyundai Creta rival to have a sharp and futuristic design

MG has confirmed that their first footfall in the Indian context will be through an SUV, that will rival the Hyundai Creta in the compact SUV space. The SUV which is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2019, will be manufactured in India at the companies Halol facility and is expected to launch with two engine options, likely to be a 1.6 litre Petrol and a 2.0 litre Fiat sourced diesel motor that it will share with the Tata Harrier and the Jeep Compass. Interestingly, the SUV will get be launched with only an automatic gearbox with a manual shifting mode. While power figures are yet to be confirmed we expect that the SUV once launched in India will have a peppier engine than the version of the SUV on sale in China.

Also Read: MG Motor to launch its first electric SUV in India in 2020: To be Made-in-India

As we had reported earlier the MG SUV that you see in the silhouette might be loosely based on the MG RX5 already on sale in global markets, including Brazil, China and Middle-East. However, the RX5 name has not been confirmed for India yet. While SUV is likely to be manufactured in India from the recently acquired GM plant with Chinese Component manufacturers setting up inside the facility at a specially designated supplier park. In totality, the SUV will be around 75% localised once launch.

If the RX5 is the benchmark that this new SUV will follow then it is likely that this SUV will launch with LED DRLs, with a larger V-Shaped grille than the one sold in the international market. One can also expect the SUV to feature more premium interiors, with dual tones themes and Apple Car Play and Android Auto. We expect the MG SUV to be priced around Rs 14 lakh once launched in 2019!