MG Comet to launch next month: Most-affordable EV?

MG's upcoming small electric car named Comet is most likely to launch next month in April 2023. Small because the Comet EV measures just 2,900mm, much smaller than its rivals, the Citroen eC3 and the Tiago EV. The MG Comet claims to be a fast, affordable and futuristic solution amidst rising fuel costs, sparse parking

The MG Comet claims to be a fast, affordable and futuristic solution amidst rising fuel costs, sparse parking spaces, and increasing pollution. As per the brand, electric vehicles can help reduce environmental impact, save costs, and offer convenience as well as comfort. Much like its bigger siblings, the Hector and Astor, the Comet will offer a bunch of connected features.

The MG Comet is expected to get a 25kWh battery pack and a 38 bhp electric motor that will drive the front wheels. The compact EV will claim a mileage of 150 km on a full charge. According to reports, the MG Air will be a premium offering despite its small size and will be priced more than the Tata Tiago EV that starts at Rs. 8.69 lakh, ex-showroom. Although, it is expected to be priced under Rs. 10 lakh.