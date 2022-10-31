MG Air EV India launch confirmed – All you need to know

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming MG Air EV in terms of design, battery specifications, and more.

MG had previously spoken about an affordable electric vehicle for India, and as per the latest developments, the carmaker has confirmed that it will be the MG Air EV. To be positioned as an urban commuter, MG has confirmed the launch to take place in 2023.

MG Air EV – Design and features

The MG Air EV will be based on the Wuling Air EV, which is on sale in Indonesia. It will be tweaked considerably for the Indian market, and when launched here, it will most likely retain the boxy design with futuristic details.

The two-door electric car measure under three meters in length and with a wheelbase measuring 2,010mm, it will be shorter than the Maruti Suzuki Alto. When launched early next year in India, the MG Air EV will be the carmaker’s entry-level offering.

Although small, the MG Air EV will offer a spacious interior given the dimensions of the vehicle. The MG Air EV will sport a large touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, and could even get soft-touch materials on the higher variants.

MG Air EV – Battery specifications, range, and recharging options

The MG Air EV will most likely get a 25 kWh battery pack, capable of offering a range of around 150km on a full charge. The single electric motor that will power the front wheels will be capable of ~35–40 bhp, perfect for the car’s intended purpose as a city commuter.

The 25 kWh battery pack can be fully charged in under 5 hours using a 6.6 kW AC charger, while MG could offer fast charging capabilities as well. However, there will be more details in the coming days, so stay tuned.