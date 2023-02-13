Mercedes-Benz reopens bookings for AMG G63 and Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz India expects the waiting period for these vehicles to significantly reduce by up to 6-10 months, depending on the model.

Mercedes-Benz has reopened the bookings for three of its top-end vehicles, based on the limited additional production it received. The bookings will be exclusively open for existing ‘Mercedes-Benz customers’ only for the first week, prior to other customers.

The higher allocations and exclusive availability are for the imported CBU models comprising the AMG G 63 and Maybach GLS 600. The priority allocation secured for India underlines the significance of the market, as the country is Mercedes-Benz’s fastest-growing market globally in CY 2022, with a YoY growth of 41 percent.

The TEV segment with a 69 percent YoY growth was Mercedes-Benz India’s highest-growing segment in CY 2022. The segment remains a strong focus area for the company in CY 2023, with more than half of the upcoming launches in 2023, planned for the TEV segment. The TEV segment of Mercedes-Benz in India comprises the AMG E 53 cabriolet, AMG G 63, GLS Maybach, S-Class, S-Class Maybach, and the EQS luxury EV.

Mercedes-Benz India expects the waiting period for these vehicles to significantly reduce by up to 6-10 months, depending on the model. The waiting period for the AMG G63 is now 12-16 months instead of 24-36 months. The waiting period for the GLS Maybach 600 is now 8 months for the single colour and 8-10 months for the dual-tone colour.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Top-end vehicles are core to Mercedes-Benz’s strategy of driving desire and the segment remains a key focus area with a double-digit growth forecast. Our top-end vehicles have received an overwhelming response and securing this limited additional production for India, firmly underlines the strategic significance of the Indian market for Mercedes-Benz.”

He added, “We will continue new model introduction in this segment from Mercedes-Benz’s global portfolio, reaffirming the strong potential of the segment buoyed by growing aspirations and desire of the customers for owning such top-end vehicles.”