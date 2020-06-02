Mercedes-Benz launches new GLE 450 petrol with 48V mild-hybrid & more affordable GLE 400 d

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 and GLE 400d will be sold alongside the GLE 300d and GLE 400d Hip Hop Edition. This is the first time Mercedes has introduced a mild-hybrid in an SUV this size in India.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India with the new GLE variants

Mercedes-Benz India today launched two new variants of its best-selling SUV in India – the GLE. With the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC, the manufacturer has introduced a 48V mild-hybrid powertrain which allows a boost in power and torque. While the 400d has already been available in India through the Hip Hop Edition, the GLE 400 d 4MATIC variant is locally assembled and hence is much more affordable. Mercedes-Benz GLE lineup now includes the GLE 300d priced at Rs 73.7 lakh, GLE 450 at Rs 88.8 lakh, GLE 400d at Rs 89.9 lakh and the GLE 400d Hip Hip Edition at Rs 1.25 crore.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB and 400d 4MATIC LWB carry the same exterior design and interior finish as the other existing variants in the current generation GLE range. The two are equipped with Mercedes-Benz MBUX system with interior assistant.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC variant is powered by an in-line six-cylinder engine electrified with a 48-volt system that delivers a power output of 367 hp and 500 Nm of torque, with a further 250 Nm of torque and 22 hp available via EQ Boost over short periods. The integrated starter/alternator (ISG) is responsible for hybrid functions such as EQ Boost or energy recuperation while allowing fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology.

The GLE 400 d 4MATIC comes powered by an OM 656 in-line six-cylinder diesel engine which generates 330 hp and 700 Nm of torque. Both variants have 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system with variable torque distribution capability together with 9G-TRONIC transmission.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz GLS teased: BMW X7 rival launch confirmed for June 17

The GLE LWB is an important pillar in our expansive SUV portfolio, leading our product offensive in the SUV segment and it remains Mercedes-Benz’s highest selling SUV in India. With the addition of these two new variants, we once again reiterate our customer focus and our commitment to the Indian market, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Both GLE 450 4MATIC and GLE 400 d 4MATIC variants come with a long list of features that include Multibeam LED headlamps, Intelligent Headlight Control Plus, Airmatic suspension with ADS+, 20-inch 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, Auto Park Assist 360 degree surround-view camera, MBUX NTG6 with the wake word “Hey Mercedes”, Hard-Disc Navigation, Smartphone Integration, Widescreen Cockpit, Easy pack tailgate, Memory Package for Front Seats, 4-Zone A/C, Electric Sun Blinds, Panoramic sunroof, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist, Anthracite open-pore oak wood trim, amongst others.

