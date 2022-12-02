Mercedes-Benz GLB, EQB SUV India Launch: Check price, specs, features, range & more

Mercedes-Benz EQB EV, GLB India launch Today: Check price, specs, features, range & more.

German luxury carmaker Mercedes is bringing its ICE version GLB and electric EQB SUVs to our shores today. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer recently showcased the two SUVs offering electric, diesel, and petrol trims.



With a 13-SUV-strong lineup, Mercedes will have the largest portfolio of luxury SUVs in India with the launch of these two three-row seven seaters. The GLB follows the suit of the GLS to become the second three-row model on the offering from the German carmaker. However, EQB is the first model in the luxury electric vehicle segment in India to offer three-row seating style.



The GLB is expected to be slotted in the range of Rs 65 lakh to Rs 70 lakh, whereas, EQB is expected to get a price tag of Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Live Updates