Mercedes-Benz GLB, EQB SUV India Launch: Check price, specs, features, range & more

German luxury carmaker Mercedes is bringing its ICE version GLB and electric EQB SUVs to our shores today. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer recently showcased the two SUVs offering electric, diesel, and petrol trims.
With a 13-SUV-strong lineup, Mercedes will have the largest portfolio of luxury SUVs in India with the launch of these two three-row seven seaters. The GLB follows the suit of the GLS to become the second three-row model on the offering from the German carmaker. However, EQB is the first model in the luxury electric vehicle segment in India to offer three-row seating style.
The GLB is expected to be slotted in the range of Rs 65 lakh to Rs 70 lakh, whereas, EQB is expected to get a price tag of Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom).
Good Morning, ladies and gentlemen. The season of hot chocolate has finally arrived and so are the chills. Worry not, Mercedes plans to raise the temperature as it gears up to launch two of its hottest SUVs on our shores. We welcome you dear readers to the live blog of the all-new GLB and EQB SUVs, as they are all-set to break covers in just a few hours from now. Keep watching this space for all the LIVE updates.