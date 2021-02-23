Mercedes-Benz, Get My Parking collaborate for IoT-enabled parking solution for cars with Mercedes me connect

As per recent research released by TomTom Traffic Index, Mumbai is the second-most congested city in the world, followed by Bengaluru and New Delhi, at sixth and eighth ranks.

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) has announced its collaboration with Get My Parking to assist end-users in searching and navigating to an available parking lot. Under its flagship Startup Autobahn India programme, the company has been working closely with the IoT-driven platform, to embed this feature into all Mercedes-Benz cars equipped with Mercedes me connect, introduced in October 2019. The Parking solution seeks to address the challenge posed by traffic congestions and limited parking space.

As per recent research released by TomTom Traffic Index, Mumbai is the second-most congested city in the world, followed by Bengaluru and New Delhi, at sixth and eighth ranks, respectively. Now, starting January 2021, this new feature is built-in to the cars’ MBUX head unit to provide navigation to Points of Interests (PoIs) across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Pune. Further, the solution will extend itself to 45 additional cities in the upcoming months.

This development will be available across both, the Mercedes me mobile app and the in-car infotainment system, thus, improving convenience, including offstreet parking lots. While providing an integrated user experience that will run a quick view of the nearby available parking spaces or garages overlaid on the map, the solution also gives the option to initiate route towards these spaces.

MBRDI equipped the third generation of the new GLS with connected services through its latest MBUX multimedia infotainment system. The infotainment system enabled users to navigate to the nearest COVID-19 testing centres using the most updated information provided by ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research). This enabled the cars enabled with Mercedes me connect to provide important information to its users at the time of need, through its connected services.

