Mercedes-Benz, Get My Parking collaborate for IoT-enabled parking solution for cars with Mercedes me connect

As per recent research released by TomTom Traffic Index, Mumbai is the second-most congested city in the world, followed by Bengaluru and New Delhi, at sixth and eighth ranks.

By:February 23, 2021 3:57 PM

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) has announced its collaboration with Get My Parking to assist end-users in searching and navigating to an available parking lot. Under its flagship Startup Autobahn India programme, the company has been working closely with the IoT-driven platform, to embed this feature into all Mercedes-Benz cars equipped with Mercedes me connect, introduced in October 2019. The Parking solution seeks to address the challenge posed by traffic congestions and limited parking space.

As per recent research released by TomTom Traffic Index, Mumbai is the second-most congested city in the world, followed by Bengaluru and New Delhi, at sixth and eighth ranks, respectively. Now, starting January 2021, this new feature is built-in to the cars’ MBUX head unit to provide navigation to Points of Interests (PoIs) across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Pune. Further, the solution will extend itself to 45 additional cities in the upcoming months.

Also read: Mercedes Me smartphone app explained: Over 30 features and other digital initiatives by Mercedes-Benz

This development will be available across both, the Mercedes me mobile app and the in-car infotainment system, thus, improving convenience, including offstreet parking lots. While providing an integrated user experience that will run a quick view of the nearby available parking spaces or garages overlaid on the map, the solution also gives the option to initiate route towards these spaces.

MBRDI equipped the third generation of the new GLS with connected services through its latest MBUX multimedia infotainment system. The infotainment system enabled users to navigate to the nearest COVID-19 testing centres using the most updated information provided by ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research). This enabled the cars enabled with Mercedes me connect to provide important information to its users at the time of need, through its connected services.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Piaggio Ape Electrik FX 3-wheelers launched: 3-year warranty, maintenance package on offer

Piaggio Ape Electrik FX 3-wheelers launched: 3-year warranty, maintenance package on offer

TVS Motor Company appoints Timothy Prentice as new Vice President - Design

TVS Motor Company appoints Timothy Prentice as new Vice President - Design

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 launched: New design, features and price

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 launched: New design, features and price

Jeep Wrangler now a Make-In-India SUV: Launch on this date

Jeep Wrangler now a Make-In-India SUV: Launch on this date

Mahindra Electric, Amazon tie-up for electric delivery fleet: Treo Zor EVs deployed in seven cities

Mahindra Electric, Amazon tie-up for electric delivery fleet: Treo Zor EVs deployed in seven cities

How traffic cameras work and issue challans: Violation tracking, fining explained

How traffic cameras work and issue challans: Violation tracking, fining explained

Watch Video: 3 new 650cc Royal Enfield bikes spied testing, Classic 650 & Meteor 650 likely on cards

Watch Video: 3 new 650cc Royal Enfield bikes spied testing, Classic 650 & Meteor 650 likely on cards

Harley-Davidson Pan America debuts: Harley's first adventure tourer to launch in India soon?

Harley-Davidson Pan America debuts: Harley's first adventure tourer to launch in India soon?

Royal Enfield MiY Review: Customized riding gear at great prices

Royal Enfield MiY Review: Customized riding gear at great prices

New Tata Safari vs Harrier: Price, variants, features compared

New Tata Safari vs Harrier: Price, variants, features compared

Okinawa, eBikeGo electric vehicle supplier iPower to roll out India-made battery cells soon

Okinawa, eBikeGo electric vehicle supplier iPower to roll out India-made battery cells soon

Meet Jimmy, he's living in his Tesla Model 3 for one year! Here's what it takes

Meet Jimmy, he's living in his Tesla Model 3 for one year! Here's what it takes

Electric scooter and petrol scooter battery differences explained

Electric scooter and petrol scooter battery differences explained

2021 Tata Safari launched in India: Priced between Rs 14.69 lakh - 21.45 lakh

2021 Tata Safari launched in India: Priced between Rs 14.69 lakh - 21.45 lakh

Kawasaki India teases two new motorcycles: BS6 Ninja 300 launch likely soon

Kawasaki India teases two new motorcycles: BS6 Ninja 300 launch likely soon

2021 Tata Safari India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, engine specs, features, variants, images

2021 Tata Safari India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, engine specs, features, variants, images

New Tata Safari launch tomorrow: Price expectations

New Tata Safari launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Suzuki Swift Sports World Champion edition unveiled: Limited-run model gets these changes

Suzuki Swift Sports World Champion edition unveiled: Limited-run model gets these changes

Okinawa Dual electric scooter video review: Top speed, range, price, features and more!

Okinawa Dual electric scooter video review: Top speed, range, price, features and more!

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India launch being evaluated: 5-door version of this rugged SUV likely here

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India launch being evaluated: 5-door version of this rugged SUV likely here