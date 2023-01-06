Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet launched in India: Priced at Rs 1.30 crore

The all-new Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.30 crore, ex-showroom. This convertible performance car has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Mercedes-Benz India has kick-started the year 2023 with the launch of the AMG E 53 Cabriolet. The all-new Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet has been introduced in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1.30 crore, ex-showroom. According to the German carmaker, this launch underlines Mercedes-Benz India’s motto for 2023: ‘Desire for the Extraordinaire’.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet: Engine and gearbox

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet is powered by a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder engine with exhaust gas turbocharger and an electric auxiliary compressor. This motor churns out 429 bhp at 6,100 RPM and 520 Nm of torque between 1800-5800 RPM. It gets an additional 21.4 bhp and 250 Nm with EQ Boost. Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed AT and it gets 4Matic+ AWD system.

Also Read: Upcoming Kia cars in India at Auto Expo 2023: Seltos facelift to new-gen Carnival

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet: Design and features

In terms of design, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet looks drop-dead gorgeous with its drop-top silhouette and a two-door layout. At the front, it gets an AMG ‘Panamericana grille’ flanked by all-LED headlamps. This performance car gets sporty bumpers and quad-exhausts at the rear. The AMG E 53 Cabriolet is loaded with features up to the brim and gets a twin screen set-up, Burmester premium sound system, etc.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet: Price and rivals

The all-new Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.30 crore, ex-showroom. It will be imported as a CBU (completely built unit) and sold in limited numbers. The AMG E 53 Cabriolet doesn’t have any direct rivals in the Indian market.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Over 800 companies from 15 countries to participate in components show

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.