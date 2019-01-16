Massive SUV discounts : Up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on Renault Captur!

If you are looking to fetch a good deal on the 2018 cars then this might be the right time to buy a Renault Captur as its raining discounts on the Hyundai Creta and Maruti S-cross rival. As per the dealer sources, the car is currently on offer with huge discounts on the on-road prices, while the ex-showroom prices remain unchanged. Also, the offer is applicable throughout the model variants of the car.

Talking in terms of exact discounted prices, the base petrol Captur RXE trim is being offered at a Rs 1.37 lakh discount. It can now be bought at Rs 10.98 lakh, while earlier it retailed at close to Rs 12.23 lakh. While the Captur Platine Dual Tone variant which is the top-spec diesel variant in the Captur line-up, is now being offered at a discount of Rs 2.58 lakh, after the discounted price the car now retails at Rs 14.58 lakh.

The car is available in three petrol variants and four diesel variants. In its petrol avatar, it runs on a 1.5-litre engine delivering close to 106hp of maximum power, while its 1.5-litre diesel engine churns out 110hp of maximum power and the car is only offered with a manual transmission while missing out on any automatic option.

The company sold close to 2,912 Captur units in the period of December 2017-November 2018, while Hyundai Creta stood at 36,373 units retaining its segment leader badge. The year 2019 also brings in Nissan Kicks as the segment’s latest entrant.

(All prices mentioned as ex-showroom, Mumbai)

*Please note that the discount offer varies from city to city, and final discounted price may depend upon the individual offer given by the respective Renault dealer.

Stay tuned as we bring you such discount and car offers update!