Maruti & Toyota’s upcoming Hyundai Creta-rival SUVs spotted in India

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota’s upcoming mid-size SUVs have been spied on tests in India for the first time ever. They will be launched in India this festive season and in the price segment of Rs 10 lakh – Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

The mid-size SUV segment in India is flourishing at a rapid pace. While the South Korean cousins, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos have been leading this space, we now even have the VW Group siblings like Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. It is no secret that India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has been planning to launch a new mid-size SUV in collaboration with Toyota since a really long time. Now, for the first time, they have been spotted on tests in India, courtesy 91Wheels.

Image Credit: 91Wheels

The upcoming Hyundai Creta-rival SUV from Maruti Suzuki is internally codenamed as ‘YFG’ while Toyota’s version of the SUV is codenamed as ‘D22’. Just like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Toyota Glanza and the Vitara Brezza-based Urban Cruiser, these mid-size SUVs will share a lot of things in common.

Image Credit: 91Wheels

However, this time around, the companies will tweak the styling to give the SUVs a unique visual identity. The spied test mules of these upcoming SUVs are heavily camouflaged. However, the front fascia is partially visible and confirms their distinct Toyota and Maruti identities. Both the SUVs will get a split headlamp set-up.

Image Credit: 91Wheels

But, while the Toyota D22 seems to get twin LED DRLs, the Maruti YFG might get the A-Cross like LED DRLs with a large headlamp positioned below. Both the SUVs also appeal to sport a decent ground clearance and an identical rear-end design. In terms of features and safety equipment, one can expect them to be loaded to the gills.

If we talk about the powertrain, the exact details are unknown. However, they are expected to feature a petrol engine with a strong hybrid tech that will allow them to run on electric power alone for a short distance. There will be no diesel engine on offer. They will be built on a new architecture based on the Daihatsu-sourced modular platform called DNGA.

Image Credit: 91Wheels

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota’s all-new mid-size SUVs will be built at Toyota’s second plant in Bidadi, Karnataka. These SUVs are expected to be launched in India this festive season, just before Diwali. Talking about price, they will be positioned in the Rs 10 lakh – Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) segment and will compete against a bunch of other mid-size SUVs.

