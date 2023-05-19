Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Off-road specs compared

Force Gurkha being the more butch of the two off-road SUVs is much bigger in size and has a better road presence.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny prices are to be revealed soon and production has already begun for the 5-door SUV at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant in Haryana. As the Jimny rivals the Thar and the Force Gurkha directly, let’s take a look at what sets them apart.

Dimensions Maruti Suzuki Jimny Force Gurkha Length 3985mm 4116mm Width 1645mm 1812mm Height 1720mm 2075mm Wheelbase 2590mm 2400mm Ground Clearance 210mm 205mm

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Gurkha: Dimensions

As far as size is concerned, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is under 4 metres in length while the Force Gurkha is longer at 4116mm. The Jimny is narrower than the Force Gurkha but has the biggest wheelbase and ground clearance at 2590mm and 210mm respectively. The Gurkha in comparison has a wheelbase of 2400mm and a ground clearance of 205mm. The Gurkha also stands taller than the Jimny at 2075mm.

Overall, Force Gurkha being the more butch of the two off-road SUVs is much bigger in size and has a better road presence. That being said, the Jimny offers more features than the Gurkha. Read all about that below.

Also Read: Maruti Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Off-roading specs compared

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Powertrain

Model Maruti Suzuki Jimny Force Gurkha Engine 1.5L normal petrol 2.6L turbo diesel Power 105PS 92PS Torque 134Nm 250Nm Transmission 5-speed MT | 4-speed AT 5-speed MT Drivetrain 4WD 4WD

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103 bhp and 134 Nm, while being mated to a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. Jimny offers more power than Gurkha’s 2.6-litre diesel unit. While the Jimny is offered only with a petrol engine, the Gurkha gets a diesel option.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Price

Maruti Suzuki is yet to reveal the price list of the Jimny 5 Door. It is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom. The Force Gurkha is only available in a single variant, priced at Rs. 14.75 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Force Gurkha pickup truck spotted in India