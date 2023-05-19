scorecardresearch

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Off-road specs compared

Force Gurkha being the more butch of the two off-road SUVs is much bigger in size and has a better road presence.

Written by Arushi Rawat
Maruti Jimny vs Force Gurkha
Maruti Suzuki Jimny us expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny prices are to be revealed soon and production has already begun for the 5-door SUV at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant in Haryana. As the Jimny rivals the Thar and the Force Gurkha directly, let’s take a look at what sets them apart. 

DimensionsMaruti Suzuki JimnyForce Gurkha
Length3985mm4116mm
Width1645mm1812mm
Height1720mm2075mm
Wheelbase2590mm2400mm
Ground Clearance210mm205mm

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Gurkha: Dimensions

As far as size is concerned, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is under 4 metres in length while the Force Gurkha is longer at 4116mm. The Jimny is narrower than the Force Gurkha but has the biggest wheelbase and ground clearance at 2590mm and 210mm respectively. The Gurkha in comparison has a wheelbase of 2400mm and a ground clearance of 205mm. The Gurkha also stands taller than the Jimny at 2075mm. 

Overall, Force Gurkha being the more butch of the two off-road SUVs is much bigger in size and has a better road presence. That being said, the Jimny offers more features than the Gurkha. Read all about that below. 

Also Read

Also Read: Maruti Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Off-roading specs compared

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Powertrain

ModelMaruti Suzuki JimnyForce Gurkha
Engine1.5L normal petrol2.6L turbo diesel
Power105PS92PS
Torque134Nm250Nm
Transmission5-speed MT | 4-speed AT5-speed MT
Drivetrain4WD4WD

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103 bhp and 134 Nm, while being mated to a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. Jimny offers more power than Gurkha’s 2.6-litre diesel unit. While the Jimny is offered only with a petrol engine, the Gurkha gets a diesel option. 

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Price

Maruti Suzuki is yet to reveal the price list of the Jimny 5 Door. It is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom. The Force Gurkha is only available in a single variant, priced at Rs. 14.75 lakh, ex-showroom. 

Also Read: Force Gurkha pickup truck spotted in India

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-05-2023 at 18:29 IST