Maruti Suzuki Jimny accessories: All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is set to be launched in India in a couple of months. As the largest automobile manufacturer in India gears up for the price reveal, let’s take a look at the list of accessories offered by the company for the upcoming lifestyle SUV.

Side cladding

Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets black wheel arches and for buyers wishing to beef up their Jimny as well as add a bit of protection can add the side cladding as an accessory. The claddings are finished in silver and will protect the lower section of the SUV as well as give it a more muscular look.

Roof rack

Roof rails have been one of the oldest tell-tales of an SUV. Since the Jimny gets a flat roof with drip rails, Maruti Suzuki is allowing customers to add roof racks, roof-top tents, awnings, and more. Maruti Suzuki is believed to offer roof racks that are sturdier than other cars and for adventure travelers, a roof rack is good for consideration.

Decals

At the Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki showcased a Jimny with decals spreading the SUV’s side and read ‘Jimny’. We hope such interesting decals will be a part of the SUV’s accessory list.

Chrome accents

The Indian automobile market loves its chrome and Maruti Suzuki gives the Jimny a lot of chrome to please its customers. It gets chrome touches for the grille, door handles, foglamp housing, and tail lamps. They can be bought solo or as a package. Prices for the same are yet to be revealed.

Spare tyre cover

Like most traditional SUVs, the Jimny carries its spare wheel on the tailgate. There is a protective shield that covers the rim but largely leaves the tyre exposed. Maruti Suzuki showcased a chrome cover that goes over the entire tyre, which can be part of the carmaker’s official accessories list for the Jimny. There is also a black option.