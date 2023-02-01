Maruti Suzuki India PV sales up 14% in January 2023

Sales of Alto and S-Presso in the mini segment increased to 25,446 units in January 2023 up from 18,634 units sold in January 2022.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) sold 172,535 units in January 2023 including domestic sales of 151,367 units. The figures also include sales to other OEM of 3,775 units and exports amounting to 17,393 units and reported a 12% increase in total sales. The brand had sold a total of 1,54,379 units in the year-ago period

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales for Maruti Suzuki India in January 2023 is recorded at 147,348 units reporting an increase of 14.2% over January 2022 having sold 128,924 units.

Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava has commented on the numbers and said that the industry began with a low network stock because of high retails in December. MSI has reportedly received steady inquiries and bookings despite price hikes done by several OEMs. The depleted inventory resulted in slightly muted retails, taking up the network stock to 1.84 lakh units, he noted.

Constraints of production attributed to semiconductor supply deficit

Sales of hatchbacks and compact sedans including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, rose to 73,840 units in January 2023 as compared to 71,472 units in January 2022.

Utility vehicles including Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6, reported sales of 35,353 units last month compared to 26,624 in the year-ago period.