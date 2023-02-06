Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Hyryder: Price comparison

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Hyryder: Variant wise price list compared here.

Toyota is a crusader of hybrid vehicles in India commanding 57% of the Indian strong-hybrid market share followed by Maruti Suzuki at 35%. Toyota also has the Camry hybrid and Vellfire hybrid in India.

Toyota has hiked the prices of the Hyryder SUV by Rs. 50,000 while retaining the same price list for the non-hybrid versions. Since the Hyryder and Grand Vitara are re-badged products with the same underpinning but some different design elements to differentiate, let us compare the price difference in the hybrid version of both.

Grand Vitara vs Toyota Hyryder: Price comparison (Hybrid models)

Grand Vitara Hybrid Price Hyryder Hybrid Price Zeta+ Rs 17.99 lakh S eDrive Rs 15.61 lakh Zeta+ Dual Tone Rs 18.15 lakh G eDrive Rs 17.99 lakh Alpha+ Rs 19.49 lakh V eDrive Rs 19.49 lakh Alpha+ Dual Tone Rs 19.65 lakh

The Toyota Hyryder and Grand Vitara marry the high fuel efficiency of Maruti products with a strong hybrid system integrated by Toyota. Both SUVs are also offered with a 1.5-litre mild hybrid drivetrain from Maruti with a 5MT, 5MT-AWD, or 6AT gearbox option.

The claimed fuel efficiency of both strong hybrid products is rated at 27.97 kmpl.

Both SUVs have nearly similar pricing for the non-hybrid versions starting at Rs. 10.48 lakh, ex-showroom for the Toyota Hyryder and Rs. 10.45 lakh for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The pricing is more affordable for Maruti’s mild-hybrid version of Grand Vitara but Toyota’s strong hybrid versions are cheaper than Maruti’s.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Pricelist