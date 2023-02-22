Maruti Suzuki Eeco crosses 10 lakh sales in India

According to Maruti Suzuki, Eeco dominates the van segment with over 94% market share.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco has reported a remarkable milestone of selling 10 lakh units and is being facilitated as the highest-selling van in the country. First launched in 2010, the Eeco is available across 13 variants, including 5-seater, 7-seater, cargo, tour, and ambulance. According to the company, Eeco dominates the van segment with over 94% market share and boasts over 10 lakh customers.

For the Eeco first 5 lakh sales milestone took 8 years, while the next 5 lakh sales milestone was achieved in under 5 years.

The Eeco is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that delivers a power output of 78 bhp @6000 rpm for petrol and 69 bhp @6000 rpm for CNG variants. The van claims a fuel efficiency of 20.20 kmpl for petrol variants and a mileage of 27.05 km/kg for the S-CNG Eeco.

Practical but not very big on safety, the Eeco gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and engine immobiliser to keep the passengers safe. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is an efficient business vehicle and a comfortable people mover as well.