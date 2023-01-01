Maruti Suzuki December sales dip on production delays, lower stock

According to the company’s statement, total domestic wholesales decreased by 9.91% in December 2022 to 1,13,535 units from 1,26,031 units in December 2021.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has reported a sales decline for December 2022. The company has stated a year-on-year dip of 9% to 1,39,347 units in December 2022 as in the same month last year, MSIL sold a total of 1,53,149 cars. According to the company’s statement, total domestic wholesales decreased by 9.91% in December 2022 to 1,13,535 units from 1,26,031 units in December 2021.

Maintaining a positive outlook towards the new year, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said “The slight dip in December was primarily because Maruti wanted to keep stock at low levels whereas the delay in production was due to semiconductor issues. There were pending bookings and Maruti’s market share for wholesales is 41% but in the retail market, it is just shy of 50%.”

According to Maruti Suzuki, bookings and inquiries were up around 19%. For the financial year 2023, exports are higher than last year making MSIL the highest passenger vehicle exporter with Baleno, Dzire, Swift among the top exports.

Auto Expo 2023: Two new SUVs from Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki’s SUV segment was one of the weak points in its market share which is currently dominated by Tata and Mahindra. MSIL expects to boost this market share with the introduction of two more SUVs at the Auto Expo 2023 to go with its current lineup of SUVs, the Grand Vitara and Breeza.