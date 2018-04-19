Maruti Suzuki Alto is once again the best-selling passenger vehicle in FY18

Maruti Suzuki Alto has been a go-to option for thousands of first-time car buyers owing to its compact design, low maintenance, fuel efficiency, reliability and of course, an affordable price tag. The Alto has retained the top spot for the most selling passenger vehicle (PV) in India in the financial year 2017-18. A total of seven Maruti Suzuki cars feature in the top 10 list of best selling PVs. The only other company with three of its cars on the top 10 list is Hyundai Motor India Ltd's (HMIL). The top ten list clearly showed the dominance of the two companies in the Indian PV market.

According to data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Alto retained its number one position by selling 2,58,539 units in 2017-18 as against 2,41,635 units in the previous financial year, up 6.99 percent.

Maruti Suzuki India's new version of compact sedan Dzire moved to the second spot selling 1,96,990 units in the year. The older version of the sedan, Dzire Tour, had occupied the third spot in 2016-17 with 1,67,266 units. Similarly, the company's premium hatchback Baleno also moved up to the third spot selling 1,90,480 units in 2017-18 from seventh in 2016-17 when it clocked 1,20,804 units.

The newly launched version of hatchback Maruti Suzuki Swift retained its fourth position with 1,75,928 units in 2017-18. The model had sold 1,66,885 units in 2016-17. MSI's Wagon R moved down to the fifth position in the list selling 1,68,644 units from second in 2016-17 when it clocked 1,72,346 units, as per SIAM data.

HMIL's compact car Grand i10 was the sixth best selling model in 2017-18 with 1,51,113 units, a position down from 2016-17 when it sold 1,46,228 units. Occupying the seventh position in 2017-18 was MSI's compact SUV Vitara Brezza with 1,48,462 units, moving up from the ninth position in the previous year when it sold 1,08,640 units.

HMIL's premium hatchback Elite i20 was in the eighth position with 1,36,182 units. The model was at the sixth spot in 2016-17 when it registered sales of 1,26,304 units.