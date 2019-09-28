Maruti cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has cut prices of the performance version of its premium hatchback – the Baleno RS – by Rs 1 lakh, two days after the company reduced prices by `5,000 on several models.

The massive price cut comes following poor demand for the model, which is over Rs 1.2 lakh costlier than the standard Baleno. Launched in 2017, the Baleno RS comes with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine while the standard Baleno comes with a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine. While sales of Baleno have been averaging at around 15,000 units every month, the RS variant sales stood at less than 2,000 units.

People aware of the development said the company is unlikely to upgrade the variant to the BS-VI emission standards and cut down on its production. Baleno RS is also not listed on the company's official website anymore.

The vehicle is priced at Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and post the price cut and other prevaling discounts, it is available at around Rs 7.6 lakh.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maruti had reduced the prices of entry-level cars and diesel variants of all products by Rs 5,000. The models include cars like Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross. In a stock exchange notice, Maruti said that along with the above reduction, it has also reduced the ex-showroom price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh.

The company is also offering highest ever discounts, ranging anywhere between `40,000 and `1 lakh, to clear the inventory, which has risen to above normal levels, following poor retail demand for the past one year.