scorecardresearch

Mahindra XUV700 price cuts for select variants

The prices for the Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater, AX5 7-seater, AX7 and AX7 AWD variants have been reduced by Rs 6,000.

Written by Arushi Rawat
Mahindra XUV700 Front 3 Quarters (2)

Mahindra & Mahindra has slashed prices of selected variants of its extremely popular SUV, the XUV700 by up to Rs. 6,000. As per Live Mint, the price reduction is prevalent to variants AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 MT, AX5 5S At and even the AX7 AT models in the petrol line-up. For diesel the price cut is for AX5 5S MT, AX7 MT, AX7 7S MT,AX5 5S AT, AX5 7S AT, AX7 AT and the AX7 AWD AT. 

Mahindra XUV700: Revised pricelist

Model (Petrol)Price (Ex-showroom)
Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater MTRs 16,49,247
Mahindra XUV700 AX5 7-seater MTRs 17,12,938
Mahindra XUV700 AX7 MTRs 19,14,515
Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater ATRs 18,23,416
Mahindra XUV700 AX7 ATRs 20,88,849

Model (Petrol)Price (Ex-showroom)
Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater MTRs 17,14,456
Mahindra XUV700 AX5 7-seater MTRs 17,78,148
Mahindra XUV700 AX7 7-seater MTRs 19,79,724
Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater ATRs 18,86,080
Mahindra XUV700 AX5 7-seater ATRs 19,49,680
Mahindra XUV700 AX7 ATRs 21,52,140
Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AWD ATRs 22,92,199

The prices for the Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater, AX5 7-seater, AX7 and AX7 AWD variants have been reduced by Rs 6,000.

The Mahindra XUV700 was launched in August last year at quite a competition-shattering starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV gathered more than 50,000 units in just two days and attracted a waiting period of up to 2 years. 

Also Read

Currently, the Mahindra XUV700 has a waiting period of 2-16 months depending on the choice of variants. A more detailed breakup of the waiting period is given below.  

Mahindra XUV700: Waiting period

XUV700 VariantPetrol (waiting period)Diesel (waiting period)
MX2-3 months8-10 months
AX32-3 months8-10 months
AX53-4 months8-10 months
AX7Up to 15 monthsUp to 15 months
AX7 LUp to 16 monthsUp to 16 months

Watch | Mahindra XUV700 Review: 

The Mahindra XUV700 rivals the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Alcazar, Jeep Compass, MG Hector and the Tata Safari, etc.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.