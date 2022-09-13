Mahindra XUV700 price cuts for select variants

The prices for the Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater, AX5 7-seater, AX7 and AX7 AWD variants have been reduced by Rs 6,000.

Mahindra & Mahindra has slashed prices of selected variants of its extremely popular SUV, the XUV700 by up to Rs. 6,000. As per Live Mint, the price reduction is prevalent to variants AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 MT, AX5 5S At and even the AX7 AT models in the petrol line-up. For diesel the price cut is for AX5 5S MT, AX7 MT, AX7 7S MT,AX5 5S AT, AX5 7S AT, AX7 AT and the AX7 AWD AT.

Mahindra XUV700: Revised pricelist

Model (Petrol) Price (Ex-showroom) Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater MT Rs 16,49,247 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 7-seater MT Rs 17,12,938 Mahindra XUV700 AX7 MT Rs 19,14,515 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater AT Rs 18,23,416 Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AT Rs 20,88,849

Model (Petrol) Price (Ex-showroom) Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater MT Rs 17,14,456 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 7-seater MT Rs 17,78,148 Mahindra XUV700 AX7 7-seater MT Rs 19,79,724 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater AT Rs 18,86,080 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 7-seater AT Rs 19,49,680 Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AT Rs 21,52,140 Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AWD AT Rs 22,92,199

The Mahindra XUV700 was launched in August last year at quite a competition-shattering starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV gathered more than 50,000 units in just two days and attracted a waiting period of up to 2 years.

Currently, the Mahindra XUV700 has a waiting period of 2-16 months depending on the choice of variants. A more detailed breakup of the waiting period is given below.

Mahindra XUV700: Waiting period

XUV700 Variant Petrol (waiting period) Diesel (waiting period) MX 2-3 months 8-10 months AX3 2-3 months 8-10 months AX5 3-4 months 8-10 months AX7 Up to 15 months Up to 15 months AX7 L Up to 16 months Up to 16 months

Watch | Mahindra XUV700 Review:

The Mahindra XUV700 rivals the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Alcazar, Jeep Compass, MG Hector and the Tata Safari, etc.