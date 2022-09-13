Mahindra XUV700 price cuts for select variants

Mahindra & Mahindra has slashed prices of selected variants of its extremely popular SUV, the XUV700 by up to Rs. 6,000. As per Live Mint, the price reduction is prevalent to variants AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 MT, AX5 5S At and even the AX7 AT models in the petrol line-up. For diesel the price cut is for AX5 5S MT, AX7 MT, AX7 7S MT,AX5 5S AT, AX5 7S AT, AX7 AT and the AX7 AWD AT.
Mahindra XUV700: Revised pricelist
|Model (Petrol)
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater MT
|Rs 16,49,247
|Mahindra XUV700 AX5 7-seater MT
|Rs 17,12,938
|Mahindra XUV700 AX7 MT
|Rs 19,14,515
|Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater AT
|Rs 18,23,416
|Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AT
|Rs 20,88,849
|Model (Petrol)
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater MT
|Rs 17,14,456
|Mahindra XUV700 AX5 7-seater MT
|Rs 17,78,148
|Mahindra XUV700 AX7 7-seater MT
|Rs 19,79,724
|Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater AT
|Rs 18,86,080
|Mahindra XUV700 AX5 7-seater AT
|Rs 19,49,680
|Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AT
|Rs 21,52,140
|Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AWD AT
|Rs 22,92,199
The prices for the Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater, AX5 7-seater, AX7 and AX7 AWD variants have been reduced by Rs 6,000.
The Mahindra XUV700 was launched in August last year at quite a competition-shattering starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV gathered more than 50,000 units in just two days and attracted a waiting period of up to 2 years.
Currently, the Mahindra XUV700 has a waiting period of 2-16 months depending on the choice of variants. A more detailed breakup of the waiting period is given below.
Mahindra XUV700: Waiting period
|XUV700 Variant
|Petrol (waiting period)
|Diesel (waiting period)
|MX
|2-3 months
|8-10 months
|AX3
|2-3 months
|8-10 months
|AX5
|3-4 months
|8-10 months
|AX7
|Up to 15 months
|Up to 15 months
|AX7 L
|Up to 16 months
|Up to 16 months
Watch | Mahindra XUV700 Review:
The Mahindra XUV700 rivals the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Alcazar, Jeep Compass, MG Hector and the Tata Safari, etc.