Mahindra XUV500 facelift 2018 launched: Gets cheaper by almost Rs 50,000!

Mahindra XUV500 facelift 2018 Launch Live updates: Mahindra has launched their new updated XUV 500 with a starting price of Rs 12.32 lakh, and to give their now ageing XUV a boost to match fresher competition like the Tata Hexa and the Jeep Compass, the SUV gets a long list of changes that Mahindra hopes will be enough to garner the coveted number one spot in one of the country’s largest volume segments. Incase you missed the launch on Mahindra's website, you can catch the entire event right here through this embeded video from Mahindra's FB page:

12:40 pm:The facelifted XUV500 is likely to be positioned slightly more expensive than the outgoing model to make room for the added premium appeal. As of now we already know a lot about the facelifted XUV500 that has been spotted testing on more than one occasion in India and we expect that Mahindra will keep up their existing line up of models that include the W5, W7, W9, W11 and W11 Option Pack. The 7 seater crossover SUV is also likely to break-out with both petrol and diesel motors, the with manual and automatic options. There is also a likelihood that the XUV500 will get an all wheel drive layout for the top of the line diesel motor.

12:30 pm: 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift is being offered in a total of seven colours - Crimson Red, Mystic Copper, Opulent Purple, Volcano Black, Lake Side Brown, Pearl White and Moondust Silver.

12:10 pm: Among the cosmetic changes that were not mentioned in the course of the live blog include:

1.18 inch diamond cut alloy wheels

2. projector headlamps with LED DRL's 3. Split tail lamps 4. 5 diesel and 1 petrol variants of the new 2018 5. New diesel turbo charged motor makes 155hp, while the petrol engine makes 140 hp

12:10 pm: The XUV500 has been launched at 12.32 lakhs ex-showroom, as we had expected the base model gets cheaper by almost half a lakh. Here are the variant wise prices as from the launch:

12:05 pm: eVGT is a electronic variable geometry turbo technology. That allows the Turbo boost to be controlled electronically so power is put down in a more linear fashion. The new turbo is set to bring new levels of refinement to the facelifted 2018 XUV 500.

12:00 pm: The XUV 500 now gets a new 6th generation eVGT, to improve the performance XUV500's performance and it will also be responsible for the added power which is now upto 155 hp. The new turbo will also contribute to better NVH levels. Also included is the better damping on the suspension to improve the new XUV500s ride and handling.

11:55 am: The Mahindra XUV 500 will now be available in two new colours to the existing ones. The new XUV500 will get two new colours Mystic Copper and Crimson Red.

11:50 am: One of the convenience features that has been added to the XUV will go largely overlooked, but in terms of User Experience. The addition of Apple Car play and Android Auto is likely to make a huge difference to the way the XUV 500's infotainment system is to use. Integrated Maps without ever having to load and reload a memory card is one of the big perks to expect.

11:45 am: Interiors of new Mahindra XUV500 will now be more premium with the use of high-quality plastics and seats with double and cross-stitching The dashboard will get a piano black finish with centre console getting aluminium inserts. Mahindra XUV500 will continue to be sold as a 7-seating layout.

11:40 am: We expect Mahindra to tweak the prices of the XUV500 to better suit the competition that includes the like of the Tata Hexa and the Jeep Compass. As of now the XUV 500 is priced between Rs 12.78 lakh to Rs 17.86 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect Mahindra to drop the base-variant price while bolstering to something like Rs 12.4 lakh while the top variant which gets a lot more in terms of safety features to be priced just under the 18 lakh mark.

11:30 am: The premium quotient is going to be upped on the new XUV500. Start-stop button, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control and more. Dual-front airbags with ABS and EBS will be a standard safety offering the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 with top variants getting side and curtain airbags. Rear camera with parking sensors, hill descent control, hill hold and many other safety features will be embedded in the new SUV.

Although it is still wrapped for transport, this should give a fair idea of what the XUV500 will look like once launched

11:25 am: In terms of safety, the new Mahindra XUV500 will get dual front airbags as standard along with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution). Other safety features on the new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 include rear parking camera with sensors and hill descent control.

A Clearer look at the insides of the new XUV500

11:20 am: Now one of the convenience features that has been added to the XUV will go largely overlooked, but in terms of User Experience. The addition of Apple Car play and Android Auto is likely to make a huge difference to the way the XUV 500's infotainment system is to use. Integrated Maps without ever having to load and reload a memory card is one of the big perks to expect.

11:15 am: For those of you joining in now, the XUV500 is launching in a few short minutes and one of the biggest changes to XUV500 is the added bolster of power. The new 2.2 litre mHawk turbo-charged diesel motor, which now has more power, goes from 140 Bhp of power and with 330 Nm of torque to 156 Bhp and 360 Nm. The 2.2 liter turbocharged petrol engine will remain unchanged, with 140 Bhp of power and 320 Nm of torque.

The Plush New XUV500. Coming Soon.

11:00 am: The launch event for the newest Mahindra XUV500 is happening at Mumbai from 11:45 am onwards, we expect that the prices will be announced shortly after with the car making's it first debut to the public by around 11:45 am stay tuned for images and a live stream from the launch on this page in a few minutes.Stay Tuned! Don't forget to leave a comment on FB or through Discus to get all your questions on the XUV500 answered in the blog!

10:55 am: At present, the Mahindra XUV500 will be priced at Rs 12.78 lakh to Rs 17.86 lakh (ex-showroom), Delhi), however, it is important to remember that the XUV500 has been on the market for 3 years now, and needs a price cut to make it relevant in comparison to the Tata Hexa and the Jeep Compass, Mahindra had to do something to keep the XUV500 relevant. All things considered we expect the Mahindra to be priced at a starting of somewhere near 12.4 lakh ex-showroom with the top model riding a little higher at Rs 17.99 lakh.

10:50 am: Inside the new XUV500, Mahindra have upped the premium quotient, inferring from recent spy images that were leaked on the interweb. While the dashboard layout and design remain largely unchanged, sans some minor cosmetic tweaks, The touchscreen infotainment system is expected to be an updated one with more options along with Android Auto and Connected Apps and EcoSense. The XUV500 will also continue with old features like the electric sunroof, power-assisted driver seat, reverse parking camera, push-button start function, keyless entry.

10:45 am: The Facelifted XUV 500 will get a lot in terms of cosmetic updates with a lot changing in the front of the car as well, a new larger chrome-studded grill is flanked by wrap-around projectors on both sides. The front bumper with chrome insets for the tear-duct shaped fog lamps. Moving away from the norm the of DRLs on everything, the W11 range topper will be the only one with the DRLs. The biggest change is the new wraparound LED tail lamp, the revised tailgate, along with a new spoiler, larger number plate housing and updated rear bumper.

10:40 am: Even more interestingly, Mahindra will be offering both engines with a Six-speed automatic, with the diesel also getting an all-wheel drive. However, the rest of the range will be available with front wheel drive as standard.

10:30 am: Biggest on the list of changes to the Mahindra XUV500 are bumped up power outputs on the 2.2 litre mHawk turbo-charged diesel motor, which now makes goes from 140 Bhp and 330 Nm of torque to 156 Bhp and 360 Nm. The 2.2 liter turbocharged petrol engine will remain unchanged, with 140 Bhp of power and 320 Nm of torque.