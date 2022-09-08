scorecardresearch
Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV India debut LIVE Updates: Check price, specs, features & more

The all-new Mahindra XUV400 will make its global debut in India today. Check out the expected price, specifications and other details about the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV rival here!

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:
Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV India debut LIVE Updates
Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV India debut LIVE Updates

Mahindra XUV400 EV India unveil today LIVE updates: Mumbai-based home-grown automaker, Mahindra & Mahindra, is gearing up to unveil its first-ever electric SUV in India today, i.e. on September 8, 2022. The all-new Mahindra XUV400 will make its world premiere in India this evening. Based on the ICE version of XUV300, the upcoming XUV400 will take on the likes of the Tata Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV, etc. 

Mahindra XUV400

Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV LIVE updates: Specifications, Features, and other details 

Mahindra has partially revealed the design of the XUV400 and it will get all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, new bumpers, a closed grille, aero-optimised alloy wheels, and an updated tailgate. Moreover, the company is expected to offer this electric SUV with two different battery packs paired with a 150 bhp single front-wheel-drive electric motor. The new Mahindra XUV400 EV is expected to offer a range of 350-400 km on a single charge. 

Mahindra XUV400

Mahindra XUV400 EV: Watch LIVE unveiling video here

You can watch the live unveiling of the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV by clicking on the link below. The world premiere event of the new Mahindra XUV400 will start at 7:30 PM IST today. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiqqqgUwvl8

Stay Tuned with us for more LIVE updates coming your way straight from the event!

Live Updates
18:00 (IST) 8 Sep 2022
Mahindra XUV400 Powertrain

The Mahindra XUV400 EV is likely to be offered with two different battery pack options paired with a 150 bhp single front-wheel-drive electric motor.

17:25 (IST) 8 Sep 2022
Mahindra’s first-ever electric SUV!

The upcoming Mahindra XUV400 will be the first electric SUV from the house of this home-grown UV (Utility Vehicle) maker.

17:10 (IST) 8 Sep 2022
Greetings! Welcome to the India debut LIVE blog of the Mahindra XUV400!

Good Evening, ladies and gentlemen. On the eve of World EV Day 2022, we welcome you dear readers to the live blog of the all-new Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV that is all set to make its global debut in India in just a few hours from now. Keep watching this space for all the LIVE updates.