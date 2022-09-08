Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV India debut LIVE Updates: Check price, specs, features & more

New Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV India unveil today LIVE updates: The all-new Mahindra XUV400 will make its global debut in India today. Check out the expected price, specifications and other details about the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV rival here!

Mahindra XUV400 EV India unveil today LIVE updates: Mumbai-based home-grown automaker, Mahindra & Mahindra, is gearing up to unveil its first-ever electric SUV in India today, i.e. on September 8, 2022. The all-new Mahindra XUV400 will make its world premiere in India this evening. Based on the ICE version of XUV300, the upcoming XUV400 will take on the likes of the Tata Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV, etc.

Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV LIVE updates: Specifications, Features, and other details

Mahindra has partially revealed the design of the XUV400 and it will get all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, new bumpers, a closed grille, aero-optimised alloy wheels, and an updated tailgate. Moreover, the company is expected to offer this electric SUV with two different battery packs paired with a 150 bhp single front-wheel-drive electric motor. The new Mahindra XUV400 EV is expected to offer a range of 350-400 km on a single charge.

Mahindra XUV400 EV: Watch LIVE unveiling video here

You can watch the live unveiling of the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV by clicking on the link below. The world premiere event of the new Mahindra XUV400 will start at 7:30 PM IST today.

