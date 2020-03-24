With this the XUV300 now is available in three powertrain options – the existing Diesel and Petrol Turbo Series and the new TurboSport Series.

Mahindra & Mahindra, one of the leading SUV makers in India has launched the XUV300 TurboSport series edition, which is the first Mahindra SUV to be powered by an all-new 1.2-L mStallion TGDi engine that produces peak torque of 250 Nm. The XUV300 TGDi is priced at Rs 10.35 lakh.

The new XUV300 TGDi will be available for test drives, bookings and deliveries starting October 10, across India.

With this the XUV300 now is available in three powertrain options – the existing Diesel and Petrol Turbo Series and the new TurboSport Series. The company says the TurboSport Series is targeted for millennials who are urban drive enthusiasts, purists and petrol heads seeking rally-like experience on road.

The XUV300 TGDi will be available in four new colour options – 3 new dual-tone colours – Blazing Bronze with black roof top, Napoli Black with white roof top, Pearl White with black roof top and Blazing Bronze in monotone. The existing monotone Pearl White and Napoli Black continue to be offered with this variant.

The new variant also gets sporty design elements like red grille inserts, all-black ORVMs, all-black leatherette interiors, chrome-finish pedals and dual-tone exteriors.

In terms of performance, Mahindra claims the new XUV300 TGDi will be able to accelerate from zero to 60kmph in 5 seconds, which makes it the fastest SUV in the sub Rs 15 lakh price bracket. The new TurboSport series boasts of performance of 96 kW (130 PS) Power @ 5000 r/min and 230 Nm of torque @ 1500-3750 r/min. Despite peak performance, the engine still manages to deliver high fuel efficiency.

R Velusamy, President – Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “The new TurboSport series powered by the TGDi powertrain has been developed for the Thrillennials seeking the ultimate driving experience. The XUV300 TGDi has been engineered to offer an edge in performance, safety, comfort and style for customers looking for an adrenaline-packed SUV.”

In terms of safety the XUV300 TurboSport gets All 4-disc brakes, front parking sensors, and other safety features like 6 airbags, ESP with hill start assist, ABS, passenger airbag deactivation switch, ISOFIX seats and Corner Braking Control.

It also gets Dual-zone automatic climate control, Rain sensing wipers & Auto headlamps, Rear parking camera with Adaptive Guidelines, 17.78-cm feather-touch infotainment, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, BlueSense Connect, electrically adjustable & foldable ORVMs, micro-hybrid technology, steering mounted controls.