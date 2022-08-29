Mahindra XUV300 facelift spied testing

The leaked spy shots showcased that the new L-shaped alloy wheels, which were introduced recently in the XUV300, have been retained.

The upcoming Mahindra XUV300 has been spotted testing on road and one can expect that the launch is likely to happen soon.

According to the spy shots, there are almost no noticeable differences between the test mule and the outgoing model of XUV300, however the front has been camouflaged, suggesting Mahindra may adopt the design language of the upcoming XUV400 there.

The leaked spy shots showcased that the new L-shaped alloy wheels, which were introduced recently in the XUV300, have been retained. These wheels are smaller in size than the previous ones.

It is reported that the white roof, rear detailing, and all the cuts and creases will remain the same as the outgoing model, however, Mahindra is expected to make a lot of changes to the interior.

The current model of XUV300 features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility , Bluesense Plus connected car tech with smartwatch connectivity feature, voice commands, and SMS readouts, tyre-position and front/rear parking sensors.

Mahindra has launched the BS6 version of XUV300 with petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol unit churns out 107bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 113bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.

The XUV300 comes with 6-speed manual transmission as standard and the diesel variants (W6, W8 and W8 optional) come with 6-speed AMT. There are features like ABS with EBD, driver and passenger airbag, and ISOFIX as standard, while AMT variants get added safety features like ESP and Hill Start Assist.

The XUV300 price starts at Rs 8.30 lakh for the petrol variant and goes up to Rs 12.60 lakh for top diesel variant. The XUV300 competes with Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport in the sub-compact SUV segment.

Other features of the outgoing model include rear camera with adaptive guidelines, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, push button start/stop, projector headlamps, micro hybrid technology, light-sensing headlamps, in-built GPS navigation, electrically-foldable ORVMs, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, sunroof with anti-pinch, and cruise control.