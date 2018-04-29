Mahindra Thar is Rajnikanth’s new ‘chariot’ in Kaala: Anand Mahindra says Thar is honoured

Indian off-roader Mahindra Thar has been used by superstar Rajnikanth as his 'chariot' in his upcoming movie Kaala and with promotions and posters out there is no better limelight for Thar to be in almost every poster with Rajnikanth himself. Earlier Anand Mahindra, Chairman Mahindra Group had tweeted to acquire the Thar used by the superstar to be displayed at Mahindra's auto museum and now Mr. Mahindra has again on twitter said that The Thar is honoured to be the chosen chariot for Rajnikanth along with the poster of the movie in which Rajnikanth is sitting up front on the vehicle.

Anand Mahindra's tweet said, "What I saw first thing this morning on the front page of the newspaper.. No need for much comment. The Thar is honoured to be the chosen chariot." Further, the movie poster adds, " In the forthcoming movie 'Kaala', The actor (Rajnikanth) glorifies the colour black as the symbol of the honest poor. Will this be India's 'Black Panther' moment?

What I saw first thing this morning on the front page of the newspaper.. No need for much comment.. The Thar is honoured to be the chosen chariot... pic.twitter.com/MkekW9OkSS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 28, 2018

Dhanush, producer of Kaala has already committed that this Mahindra Thar will reach Anand Mahindra very soon. Wunderbar Films, the production house owned by Dhanush had also gotten in touch with the company for the same. Kaala starting Rajnikanth and produced by Dhanush is all set to release on June 7, 2018 and is already talk of the nation. Rajnikant's upcoming movie also casts some of the most talented actors including Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi.

Kaala movie release date: Superstar Rajinikanth is coming back to entertain his fans. (Twitter)

Mahindra Thar is a capable off-roading vehicle and has been used in many Bollywood movies including by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express. In his previous movies, Rajnikanth has been seen with cars like Aston Martin DB5 and many other exotic cars.