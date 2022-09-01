Mahindra Thar 5-door version: What we know so far

The upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door has fans excited, as this was much speculated about. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar.

The upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door version has been spied testing and already has fans eagerly awaiting the launch, as this will be a more practical vehicle compared to the current 3-door version.

Apart from just being longer, the upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar will have more in common with the recently-launched Scorpio-N compared to the Thar itself. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door.

Platform

The new Mahindra Thar 5-door will be based on the new Scorpio-N chassis, giving it a nee underpinning instead of the ladder frame chassis the 3-door Thar is based on. Also, the upcoming ‘larger’ Thar will get Mahindra’s pentalink suspension system with Watt’s Linkage at the rear, giving it better handling and comfort.

Space

The 5-door Mahindra Thar, as the name suggests, will have 5 doors, meaning more seats and space. The current generation 3-door Thar is great for off-road, while on-road, it is cramped and rear seat passengers cramped.

With the new 5-door Thar, there will be more space for occupants and luggage, making it ideal for a family to go on long holidays without having to make sacrifices.

Engine

The upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door will be powered by the same engine options as its smaller sibling, the 3-door Thar. Engine options include a 150 bhp 2.0-litre petrol motor and a 130 bhp 2.2-litre diesel mill.

Gearbox choices will include the 6-speed manual and the 6-speed automatic, along with a four-wheel-drive option and a low-ratio transfer case.

Features

In terms of features, expect the 5-door Mahindra Thar to carry forward the same features as the current vehicle such as a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, navigation, cruise control, follow-me-home headlamps, tyre direction monitoring system, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, and more.