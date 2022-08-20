Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing first time: Launch next year [Video]

The all-new 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar has been spotted on test in India for the first time ever. It is expected to be launched early next year to take on the upcoming Force Gurkha 5-door.

Mahindra launched the new-gen 3-door version of the Thar SUV in August 2020. However, ever since its launch, there have been rumours about the development of a more practical version of this capable off-roader. Now, for the first time ever, the 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar has been spotted on test in India. It is expected to be launched early next year.

The all-new Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV was captured on a video undergoing road tests on the outskirts of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. While the SUV was fully camouflaged, its overall silhouette and LED tail lamp make it look unmistakably like a Thar. The upcoming 5-door Thar is likely to be longer and wider than the current model. Moreover, it will get an extended wheelbase too.

Currently, the 3-door Thar measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width, and 1,844 mm in height. Its wheelbase stands at 2,450 mm. The upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door will get a three-row set-up with six or seven-seater layouts. In terms of equipment, it’s likely to remain unchanged. However, Mahindra might add some additional creature comforts to enhance its practicality.

Powering the all-new Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV will be the same engines that do their duty in the 3-door model as well. It will get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Mahindra might bump their power outputs to manage the additional weight. Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT with 4X4 capabilities.

