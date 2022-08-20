Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing first time: Launch next year [Video]

Mahindra launched the new-gen 3-door version of the Thar SUV in August 2020. However, ever since its launch, there have been rumours about the development of a more practical version of this capable off-roader. Now, for the first time ever, the 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar has been spotted on test in India. It is expected to be launched early next year.
The all-new Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV was captured on a video undergoing road tests on the outskirts of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. While the SUV was fully camouflaged, its overall silhouette and LED tail lamp make it look unmistakably like a Thar. The upcoming 5-door Thar is likely to be longer and wider than the current model. Moreover, it will get an extended wheelbase too.
Currently, the 3-door Thar measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width, and 1,844 mm in height. Its wheelbase stands at 2,450 mm. The upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door will get a three-row set-up with six or seven-seater layouts. In terms of equipment, it’s likely to remain unchanged. However, Mahindra might add some additional creature comforts to enhance its practicality.
Powering the all-new Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV will be the same engines that do their duty in the 3-door model as well. It will get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Mahindra might bump their power outputs to manage the additional weight. Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT with 4X4 capabilities.
