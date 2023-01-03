Mahindra Thar 2WD launch soon; cheaper, new colours

Mahindra is expected to price the Thar 2WD between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra is set to introduce a rear-wheel drive version of the Thar at an approximate starting price of Rs. 11 lahks, ex-showroom. Currently, the Thar has a starting price of Rs. 13.59 lakh for the diesel manual variant with a part-time 4WD with high & low reduction gear. The Thar 2WD will also get some new colour options.

Some units of this more affordable version of the Mahindra Thar have already reached dealerships ahead of its launch. It has been spotted with a shiny new Bronze shade that bears resemblance to the one seen on the XUV300 TGDI.

Currently, the Mahindra Thar is offered in six body paint shades: Blue, grey, beige, copper, red and black. It is possible that all these shades are carried over for the Tha 2WD version with the new bronze shade being exclusive. It is also possible that the Thar might get a white body paint option too.

Picture credit: 91wheels

The Mahindra Thar 2WD will be powered with a revised version of the XUV300’s 1.5-litre diesel engine instead of the 4X4’s 2.2-litre unit. The SUV will retain the 4WD’s 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, as well as the six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The Mahindra 2WD Thar will not be available with a low-range gearbox but will get the mechanical locking differential (MLD) as an option. It is expected to be available in both hardtop and soft top variants.

Mahindra is expected to price the Thar 2WD around Rs 11-14 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny which is expected to be offered with a 2WD and 4WD options in a five-door avatar.