Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Petrol: Top things to know

The Mahindra Scorpio N is the latest SUV to join the Indian carmaker’s most sought-after list with the XUV700 and the Thar. Launched at a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh, the new Scorpio N gets five variants namely – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L where L stands for the luxury pack.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Petrol : Record-breaking bookings

We recently reported that Mahindra & Mahindra recorded 1,00,000 bookings for the all-new Scorpio-N within 30 minutes of commencement. This translates to an order value of approximately 18,000 crore calculated on ex-showroom value.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Petrol : Engine

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Petrol is available at a price of Rs. 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This engine is offered with both a manual and an automatic transmission. This model’s diesel counterpart is priced starting at Rs. 17.49 lakh for the manual version that also gets an automatic transmission as well as a 4WD variant.

This Mahindra Scorpio Z8 Petrol variant comes with a mill putting out 200 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 370 Nm @ 1750 rpm of max power and max torque respectively. It is offered in 7 colours: Napoli Black, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Red Rage, Dazzling Silver, Royal Gold and Everest White.

Mahindra also said it would inform customers about the delivery date by end of August 2022.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Petrol : Features

Being one of the higher placed trims, the Mahindra Scorpio N gets a host of features such as push-button start, passive keyless entry, power folding wing mirrors, side and curtain airbags, dual-zone climate control, LED headlamps, LED projector fog lamps, LED daytime running lights, LED sequential turn indicators, leatherette interiors, 4WD Terrain management system and 17-inch steel wheels in the manual variant and 18-inch alloy wheels in the automatic variant.