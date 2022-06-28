New Mahindra Scorpio-N variant-wise features explained. Here are all the safety, comfort, and convenience features the new Scorpio-N has to offer.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N has made its global debut and no doubt, it has fans eagerly waiting to take deliveries. However, test drives will begin July 15 onwards in select cities and bookings will open July 30 onwards. Mahindra has announced that deliveries will begin this festive season.

In the meantime, there have been a lot of speculations about the Scorpio-N’s features, engine specifications, and other details around the new Scorpio-N, and finally, answers are here. Here are the variant-wise features in the new Mahindra Scorpio-N.

Firstly, the new Scorpio-N is available in 5 primary trims — Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. These five trims are available with a petrol or diesel engine, and then they are further divided into manual and automatic variants. However, the above-mentioned five are the primary variants of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N.

Mahindra Scorpio-N pricing

Mahindra has announced pricing for its manual variants only and these are introductory prices that are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings. Mahindra will announce prices for the automatic and 4X4 versions in July.

Variants Petrol MT Diesel MT Z2 Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh Z4 Rs 13.49 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh Z6 — Rs 14.99 lakh Z8 Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh Z8L Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 19.49 lakh Mahindra Scorpio-N petrol and diesel MT introductory prices (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2:

The base Scorpio-N Z2 is available with a 200 bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine or with a 130 bhp, 2.2-litre diesel mill. The Z2 variant gets:

Touchscreen infotainment system

Steering mounted controls

AC vents for the second row

LED tail lamps

LED turn indicator

Electric power steering

RWD

Double wishbone front suspension

Pentalink rear suspension

Front and rear ventilated disc brakes

ABS+EBD

ISOFIX and I-SiZE compatibility

17-inch wheels

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4:

The Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4 is available with a 172 bhp 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to an automatic gearbox with an optional 4X4 system. In terms of features, over and above what the Z2 gets, the Scorpio-N Z4 gets:

20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto (wired)

Apple CarPlay (wired)

Cruise control

Second-row AC

Full fabric upholstery

ESP (with AT)

Hill Descent Control (HDC) – AT

Hill Hold Control ( HHC)- AT

Command Seat with Height adjuster & lumbar support

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z6:



The Mahindra Scorpio-N Z6 gets the 2.2-litre 172 bhp diesel engine with a manual or an automatic gearbox. Over and above what the Z4 gets, the Z6 gets:

Sunroof with anti-pinch

AdrenoX with built-in Amazon Alexa

20.32 cm touchscreen system with navigation

17.78 cm driver information display

Drive modes – Zip, Zap, Zoom (Diesel)

what3words – Alexa-enabled

ESP

Android Auto (Wired & Wireless)

Apple CarPlay Compatibility (wired & wireless)

Connected Car Features

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8

The Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 gets the following features, in addition to what the Z6 gets:

Rich Coffee Black leatherette interiors

4XPLOR intelligent 4×4 system with selectable terrain modes

Push-button start

Passive keyless entry

Power fold ORVM

Side & curtain airbags

Dual-zone FATC

LED projector fog lamps

LED DRLS

Sequential LED turn indicators

TPMS

Rear camera

Auto headlamp and wiper

R18 Alloy (AT)

R17 Steel Wheel (NT)

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L:



The top-spec version of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, the Z8L gets: