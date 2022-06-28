The new Mahindra Scorpio-N has made its global debut and no doubt, it has fans eagerly waiting to take deliveries. However, test drives will begin July 15 onwards in select cities and bookings will open July 30 onwards. Mahindra has announced that deliveries will begin this festive season.
In the meantime, there have been a lot of speculations about the Scorpio-N’s features, engine specifications, and other details around the new Scorpio-N, and finally, answers are here. Here are the variant-wise features in the new Mahindra Scorpio-N.
Firstly, the new Scorpio-N is available in 5 primary trims — Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. These five trims are available with a petrol or diesel engine, and then they are further divided into manual and automatic variants. However, the above-mentioned five are the primary variants of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N pricing
Mahindra has announced pricing for its manual variants only and these are introductory prices that are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings. Mahindra will announce prices for the automatic and 4X4 versions in July.
|Variants
|Petrol MT
|Diesel MT
|Z2
|Rs 11.99 lakh
|Rs 12.49 lakh
|Z4
|Rs 13.49 lakh
|Rs 13.99 lakh
|Z6
|—
|Rs 14.99 lakh
|Z8
|Rs 16.99 lakh
|Rs 17.49 lakh
|Z8L
|Rs 18.99 lakh
|Rs 19.49 lakh
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2:
The base Scorpio-N Z2 is available with a 200 bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine or with a 130 bhp, 2.2-litre diesel mill. The Z2 variant gets:
- Touchscreen infotainment system
- Steering mounted controls
- AC vents for the second row
- LED tail lamps
- LED turn indicator
- Electric power steering
- RWD
- Double wishbone front suspension
- Pentalink rear suspension
- Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
- ABS+EBD
- ISOFIX and I-SiZE compatibility
- 17-inch wheels
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4:
The Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4 is available with a 172 bhp 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to an automatic gearbox with an optional 4X4 system. In terms of features, over and above what the Z2 gets, the Scorpio-N Z4 gets:
- 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system
- Android Auto (wired)
- Apple CarPlay (wired)
- Cruise control
- Second-row AC
- Full fabric upholstery
- ESP (with AT)
- Hill Descent Control (HDC) – AT
- Hill Hold Control ( HHC)- AT
- Command Seat with Height adjuster & lumbar support
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z6:
The Mahindra Scorpio-N Z6 gets the 2.2-litre 172 bhp diesel engine with a manual or an automatic gearbox. Over and above what the Z4 gets, the Z6 gets:
- Sunroof with anti-pinch
- AdrenoX with built-in Amazon Alexa
- 20.32 cm touchscreen system with navigation
- 17.78 cm driver information display
- Drive modes – Zip, Zap, Zoom (Diesel)
- what3words – Alexa-enabled
- ESP
- Android Auto (Wired & Wireless)
- Apple CarPlay Compatibility (wired & wireless)
- Connected Car Features
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8
The Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 gets the following features, in addition to what the Z6 gets:
- Rich Coffee Black leatherette interiors
- 4XPLOR intelligent 4×4 system with selectable terrain modes
- Push-button start
- Passive keyless entry
- Power fold ORVM
- Side & curtain airbags
- Dual-zone FATC
- LED projector fog lamps
- LED DRLS
- Sequential LED turn indicators
- TPMS
- Rear camera
- Auto headlamp and wiper
- R18 Alloy (AT)
- R17 Steel Wheel (NT)
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L:
The top-spec version of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, the Z8L gets:
- 6-way powered driver seat
- Sony 3D audio with 12 speakers with subwoofer
- Front camera
- Driver drowsiness detection
- Front park assist sensors
- Wireless charger
- R18 (AT) Alloys
- R17 (MT) Alloys
- Captain seats