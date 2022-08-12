Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Top five things to know

The older-gen Scorpio is re-badged as Scorpio Classic and will be launched on August 20. Here are five important hits and misses of the Scorpio Classic.

The Scorpio has been and continues to be a runaway success for Mahindra. Therefore, to ensure the company continues to laugh all the way to the bank, the older generation Scorpio has been rebranded as Scorpio Classic and will be launched on August 20. Apart from the expected nip-and-tuck job, the Scorpio Classic also received some technical changes, though it is deprived of a 4-wheel drive system and an automatic transmission. This is a clear indication that the Classic will be aggressively priced. The SUV will be available in two trims — the entry-level S and the fully loaded S11. Let’s take a closer look at the Scorpio Classic and find out what it offers.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: New Engine

The most important update has to be the heart transplant the Scorpio Classic gets. Mahindra has finally said au revoir to the old warhorse 2,179cc diesel engine and is replaced by a 2,184cc new 2.2 mHawk powertrain. The latter has an output of 130bhp and 300Nm of torque like the new Thar and the entry-level Scorpio-N. Like most BS 6 engines, the new mHawk’s output is lesser than the older engine and it is down 6bhp and 20Nm. According to Mahindra, the Classic is 55 kg lighter than the older model and they have achieved this thanks to the new all-aluminium engine. With an electric actuator, the engine will be more responsive and is claimed to be 14 per cent more fuel-efficient than the older motor.

The 2.2mHawk powertrain is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission which now comes with a cable shift. This makes changing gears an effortless experience, more precise and offers shorter shift throws.

Also Read: The Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs older models: A long-time owner’s perspective

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Buffed up exteriors

Mahindra has stepped up in the styling department by making the Scorpio Classic bolder and in your face with an all-black front nose and six chrome-finished vertical slats. As expected the front fascia now boasts Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ emblem and sports a silver-coloured faux skip plate. The Scorpio Classic gets a bonnet air intake scoop purely for cosmetic reasons. It continues to sport 17-inch wheels, but the top variant gets a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels. Mahindra has brought back the rear tower lights, which the 2007 edition used to have. The SUV retains the twin pod projector headlights but has new LED DRLs placed right above the fog lamps on the bumper.

The Scorpio Classic will be available in five colour options Pearl White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, D’Sat Sliver and a new paint scheme, the Galaxy Grey.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Chic interiors

The Scorpio Classic cabin is spruced up with a black and beige combination theme, which makes it more spacious and airy. Mahindra has tried to add a flair of premiumness with beige quilted upholstery. To further up the ante, the dashboard has wooden panels and a bigger Android-based 9-inch infotainment system with 16GB internal storage, phone screen Mirroring, and a voice command feature.

The Scorpio Classic continues to offer multiple seating options. The S trim is available in both 7-and 9-seat formations with the third row getting face-to-face seats. The S11, on the other hand, is a 7-seater though one can opt for two independent Captain seats in the second two and a bench in the last row or a bench in the second row and two side seats in the third row.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Improved ride and handling

The Scorpio Classic’s suspension has been tweaked with Multi Tuning Valve Concentric Land dampers. In simple words, the valve design ensures that the suspension system responds quickly to the various road conditions and thereby enhancing ride comfort, handling and even improving road noise isolation.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: The misses

Even though the Scorpio Classic is a fairly well-equipped SUV, it does miss out on some features. The Classic doesn’t get auto headlamps, no rain sensing wipers, no intermittent windscreen wiper controller or a tyre pressure monitoring system. Furthermore, the new infotainment system misses on Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Apart from all this, we have all mentioned earlier that the Scorpio Classic will not get an automatic transmission or 4WD variant.