Mahindra registers a growth of 25% in April

Mahindra sold 22,168 vehicles in the SUV segment registering a growth of 22%.

Mahindra & Mahindra has reported a total sales increase of 25 per cent after selling 45,640 units in April 2022. The homegrown auto major’s passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market increased by 23 per cent to 22,526 units last month against 18,285 in April last year.

Commercial vehicle sales increased to 20,411 units last month compared to 16,147 in April 2021.

In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 22,168 vehicles in April 2022. The passenger vehicles segment including UVs, cars and vans sold 22,526 vehicles in April 2022. Exports for the month were at 2,703 units.



Coming to the most-popular segment for the Indian market – Mahindra sold 22,168 vehicles in the SUV segment registering a growth of 22%. The Mumbai-based brand said the total domestic sales of its farm equipment sector last month stood at 39,405 units, against 26,130 units in April 2021.Total tractor sales last month stood at 40,939 units compared to 27,523 a year ago.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.,”Demand across our products continues to be robust with strong booking numbers and pipeline. There were a number of supply chain challenges due to lockdown in China. We continue monitoring the developments closely and will take corrective action as appropriate.”