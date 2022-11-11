Mahindra records highest-ever monthly bookings at 53,000 units

Even more than a year after its launch, the Mahindra XUV700 continues to have around 80,000 open bookings.

Mahindra & Mahindra announced their highest-ever monthly booking numbers at 53,000 for September 2022. The homegrown automotive brand has a strong number of SUVs running the performance led by the recently launched Scorpio duo, the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic. Both were launched at a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh in India and as per Mahindra, both SUVs, combined have around 1.3 lakh open bookings out of which 17,000 bookings have been received in October 2022 itself.

Trailing the Mahindra Scorpio duo is the one that started it all for the brand, the XUV700. Single-handedly, the SUV has around 80,000 open bookings with an average of 11,100 bookings received per month.

Mahindra Thar is currently the third most-awaited in terms of booking numbers with 20,000 open bookings averaging at 4,900 bookings per month. The XUV300 and Bolero have 13,000 open bookings each. While the former claims to receive around 6,400 bookings every month, the Bolero, with the Bolero Neo are claimed to receive 8,300 bookings every month.

5-door Mahindra Thar

Now if we talk about the upcoming onslaught, we have the new 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar rumoured to launch as early as next year. As per spy images that have surfaced online, the 5-door Thar will have larger wheels, and a beefier front bumper and might offer some extra cabin space for rear passengers.

Mahindra XUV400

The Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV was unveiled last month and will go on sale in India in January 2023. Mahindra has claimed a range of 456 kms on a full charge and a 0-100 kmph sprint in 8.6 seconds. The electric SUV claims a top-speed of 150 kmph and will be offered with 3 charging options including a 50kW DC fast charger that will juice up the SUV upto 80% in 50 minutes. It will be powered by a 39.5kWh battery pack and an electric motor delivering a combined power output of 150 bhp and 310Nm of peak torque.