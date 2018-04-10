Mahindra Electric, Zoomcar collaborate for promotion of shared and clean mobility in Delhi

Mahindra & Mahindra's electric vehicle division Mahinda Electric has announced a collaboration with self-drive rental service Zoomcar, under which Mahindra will introduce 100 e20 plus electric vehicles to Zoomcar's platform in the capital. The objective behind this collaboration, as Mahindra Electric says, is the promotion of shared and cleaner mobility. Mahindra e2o Plus electric cars will be financed as part of an agreement between Zoomcar and Mahindra Finance, which will see Zoomcar obtain customised EV financing.

Mahindra being one of the very first brands to launch an electric car in India is now pushing further to bring the electric car as a normalcy in Indian passenger car market. Only last month, Mahindra and Ford announced an alliance, which will see Mahindra’s electric prowess brought to Ford Motors who have ambitious EV plans, creating a small electric car the likes of the E20 based on the Figo’s platform. However, it is still unclear of what the resultant vehicle will be in terms of brand.

"Mahindra's commitment towards electric mobility continues. Our aim is to make EVs more mass adaptable in India in public transport, shared mobility and personal vehicles," Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu told reporters. Mahindra group has e2o plus, e-Verito and e-Supro vehicles in its electric vehicle portfolio.

Speaking on the occasion, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the future of world belongs to shared, connected and zero waste mobility and we are driving this with the government with all our energy, but this massive revolution and cleaning up of Delhi in terms of air quality is not possible without private sector collaboration.

"In Niti Aayog, we have provided charging stations as the need for the government is to ensure that there is a vast number of charging stations all over and we are in fact moving towards having all-electric vehicles," he added. Zoomcar, which operates in 30 cities across India, allows users to rent cars by the hour, day, week or month