Mahindra delivers 14,000 XUV700s: Waiting period soars up to 20 months

Mahindra has announced that 14,000 units of the XUV700 have been delivered in India within three months. Still, the Mahindra XUV700 currently demands a waiting period of 6-20 months, depending upon the variant you choose.

Mahindra unveiled the all-new XUV700 in August 2021 while its official prices were revealed in September last year. The new Mahindra XUV700 became instantly popular in the country and over 90,000 units of the SUV have been booked already. Thanks to production constraints owing to supply chain issues and semiconductor shortage, the XUV700 commands a long waiting period. However, the company has managed to deliver 14,000 units of the Mahindra XUV700 within three months.

The customer deliveries of the petrol variants of the XUV700 began in the last week of October while the deliveries of the diesel variants of the SUV commenced in the last week of November 2021. Now, within three months, Mahindra has achieved the milestone of 14,000 deliveries of the XUV700. But, thanks to huge demand and production constraints, the waiting period of the XUV700 is hovering between 6-20 months, depending upon the variant you choose.

Now, talking about its specs, the new Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre mStallion, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This motor churns out 197 hp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in two states of tune. The base MX variant develops 153 hp and 360 Nm of torque while its higher trims churn out 182 hp of power and 420 Nm of peak torque (450 Nm in automatic variants).

Both the engines of the new XUV700 come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as well as a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Its top-spec diesel automatic variants even get an optional AWD or all-wheel-drive system. The new Mahindra XUV700 recently got a price hike and it is currently priced between Rs 12.95 lakh – Rs 23.80 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

