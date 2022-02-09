Mahindra Bolero now gets dual airbags: Priced from Rs 8.85 lakh

The new 2022 Mahindra Bolero has been launched with dual front airbags as a standard fitment across all the variants. Prices of this SUV now range between Rs 8.85 lakh – Rs 9.86 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Bolero is a very popular SUV in the Indian market. For 2022, the company has silently updated this workhorse with new safety features to meet the latest safety norms. The new 2022 Mahindra Bolero has been launched in India with dual front airbags as a standard fitment across all the variants. Prices of this SUV now range between Rs 8.85 lakh – Rs 9.86 lakh, ex-showroom.

Until now, the Bolero was sold with only a driver-side airbag. However, as per the latest safety norms that came into effect in January 2022, all new vehicles have to be mandatorily fitted with dual airbags as standard. As a result, the 2022 Mahindra Bolero has been updated with this safety feature. To deploy the additional airbag, Mahindra has removed the grab handle on the co-driver side of the Bolero’s dashboard.

Apart from the addition of this new safety feature, the Bolero remains unchanged. Other safety equipment on the SUV include ABS, rear parking sensors, a high-speed alert system, and a seatbelt reminder as standard for all the variants. The Mahindra Bolero is offered with a sole 1.5-litre, three-cylinder mHAWK75 diesel engine that produces 75 hp of power at 3,600 RPM and 210 Nm of peak torque between 1600-2200 RPM.

The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and the power is channeled to the rear wheels. It even gets a micro-hybrid start/stop technology. In terms of features, it gets a music system with Bluetooth, manual AC, power steering, a semi-digital instrument cluster, etc. The new 2022 Mahindra Bolero is offered in three variants, namely B4, B6, and B6 (O), with prices ranging between Rs 8.85 lakh – Rs 9.86 lakh, ex-showroom.

