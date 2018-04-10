Mahindra Bolero attains 10 lakh sales milestone, 3rd highest selling SUV in India

Mahindra Bolero has sold 10 lakh units since its launch the very first time. Besides this, Mahindra Bolero has regained its position as the third most sold SUV in the country after registering a year-on-year growth 23%. Mahindra Bolero was first launched in 2000 and was India's highest selling SUV for 10 years in a row. The SUV's popularity is also visible on social platforms. Mahindra Bolero community on Facebook has about two million followers sharing their adventures and experiences in their Boleros. It has also been a preferred choice of military and paramilitary forces.

“This is a proud moment for us as our iconic brand, Bolero crossed the 10 lac units milestone, since launch. In fact the Bolero has regained its position in the top 10 passenger vehicles in India, which is a validation of the confidence consumers, in semi-urban and rural India, have reposed on the brand,” Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said.

“Further the successful launch of the Bolero Power+ has helped the brand to grow steadily, in spite of several new launches in the UV space. I am sure that the Bolero will continue to be as popular on Indian roads in the years to come.”

Also this year in February, Mahindra announced that the Bolero would be updated with multiple safety features, such as ABS and airbags. Mahindra is offering new safety features to the Bolero in order to make it comply with the new Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program (BNVSA).

Under the new set of guidelines, all cars that will be sold in India starting July 2019 essentially need to have safety features like ABS, reverse parking sensors, seat belt warning light, and airbags as standard. At present, Mahindra Bolero is the only car in the company's line up that misses out on an ABS and airbags.