Mahindra, Blu Smart to offer electric ride sharing service: 70 e-Veritos inducted

Ahead of the World Environment Day, Mahindra Group in association with Blu Smart launched an all-electric ride-sharing service in India. To celebrate the partnership, Mahindra eVerito sedans were flagged off in New Delhi by Chief Guest Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog. As a part of this strategic partnership, Blu Smart Mobility will induct 70 Mahindra eVerito electric sedans in the first phase, across Delhi/ NCR including Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Blu Smart aims to add 500 Mahindra eVeritos into its all-electric ride-sharing fleet by March 2020. Moreover, the brand will further expand to cities like Mumbai and Pune. The Blu Smart Mobility app lets the customers book all-electric rides.

Speaking at the flag off event in New Delhi, Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said that Mahindra’s electric vehicles have already crossed the landmark figure of 130 million electric kilometres, which in turn has helped to save over 11,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions across the country. Today, Mahindra Electric is proud to flag off its zero-emissions, all-electric Mahindra eVerito sedans and make them available on the Blu Smart App. This marks another big step forward in the electric mobility revolution in India. Furthermore, he added that the company's partnerships with fleet operators are aimed at increasing the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles in the country, helping bring a positive change in consumer’s daily commutes.

Punit K Goyal, Co-Founder, Blu Smart said that today's announcement is the first step towards transforming the way Delhi will commute. Blu Smart is bringing together the world's most innovative mobility concepts under a single mobility platform – RideSharing, CarSharing and SharedCharging. We are delighted to induct Mahindra eVerito to our ridesharing fleet and are committed to having 500 Mahindra eVerito premium electric sedans in our fleet by April 2020. By August 2019, we will have 65 charging stations in the National Capital which will be strategically located based on traffic-heavy routes.

He adds that Blu Smart plans to commence long-distance intercity all-electric rides. Globally, the key mobility trends are Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric and combining them in a comprehensive package will drive a true smart mobility revolution. Blu Smart aims to transform cities by providing the most convenient and sustainable mobility solutions.

In order to further boost the charging infrastructure, Blu Smart has installed 15 charging points in Delhi/ NCR which in turn has helped the eVerito to achieve daily runs of as much as 180 kilometres. Blu Smart claims that it has been able to achieve a range 187 kms with a single charge on its premium Mahindra eVerito fleet on the Delhi–Jaipur highway. The company announced that 50 more charging points are planned to be operational by August 2019. This includes setting up charging points on major National Highways such as Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Chandigarh.