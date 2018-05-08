Lumax appoints Vikas Marwah as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

Lumax - D K Jain Group has announced the appointment of Vikas Marwah as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer in Lumax Management Services Pvt Ltd. In his current assignment, he would be reporting to CEO & Senior Executive Director Vineet Sahni and would be responsible for business growth for existing and addition of new product lines and new joint ventures besides other strategic initiatives for the group.

Marwah joins Lumax with his professional experience spanning over 28 years. A management graduate from Centre for Management Development in Marketing, he has a proven track record in organic business growth, strategic planning, P&L management, change management, commercial & external support and strategic partnerships.

Prior to joining Lumax he has worked as Chief Marketing Officer with Varroc Engineering Ltd. and Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd.

Lumax, DK Jain Group is a provider of a wide range of automotive solutions (end-to-end Lighting, 2-wheeler Chassis, Integrated Plastic Modules, Gear Shift Lever, Intake systems, Seat Frames & Mechanisms etc) to the Indian Automotive industry.

Lumax has been the preferred supplier to almost all the leading OEMs in India. The group has nine Partnerships with leading companies in the global automotive industry, having 14 entities, 27 plants spread across seven states of the country.