Lego launches Bugatti Chiron in India at just Rs 60,000! Here’s more

Iconic play materials brand Lego has announced the launch of its awaited products in India. The company has launched the new Lego Harry Potter range along with Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron. Moreover, the brand has also introduced the Lego City Arctic exploration range and robotics powered Lego Boost in India. Starting with the new Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron, at 3,599 pieces, it takes the title of one of the most complex Lego Technic vehicle. The Chiron set, when assembled, comes in at 22 inches long, nine inches wide, and five inches high. The model is priced at Rs 59,999 for India. Like the real car, the one-eighth scale Lego Chiron comes with a shiftable eight-speed transmission, functional steering, and the speed key, which toggles the rear wing's position between handling and top-speed modes. All 16 pistons inside the car's W-16 engine move up and down, and inside the car, a branded Bugatti overnight bag can be found, along with a serial number exclusive to each set.

On the other hand, the Lego Harry Potter collection is priced from Rs 1799 to Rs 14599 and consists of themed play-sets like Lego Harry Potter Aragog's Lair, Lego Fantastic Beasts Grindelwald’s Escape , Lego Fantastic Beasts Newt’s Case of Magical Creatures, Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow, Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall, Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express and Lego Harry Potter Quidditch Match. These themed collections have approximately 130 to 900 components across sets.

Lego also launched the Lego Boost Creative Toolbox which was introduced to the market in June 2018. Lego Boost is a supercharged 5-in-1 building and coding set empowers children to bring their Lego creations to life. Having 843 elements in the set, Lego Boost can be used to create five diverse models which are Vernie the Robot, Frankie the Cat, the Guitar 4000, the Multi-Tool Rover 4 (M.T.R.4), and the Autobuilder.

In addition to this, Lego also showcased new products from its world famous Lego City Arctic range - Arctic Scout Truck, Arctic Air Transport, Arctic Supply Plane, Arctic Mobile Exploration Base, Arctic Exploration Team and Arctic Ice Glider. The products are under the expedition theme of the range.

Commenting on the launch of new products, Amit Kararia, Head-Sales, South Asia, Lego Group, said that the company is delighted to launch four of its top-selling products in India. This assortment of products has received strong appreciation in the global markets and Lego is positive that it will create a robust fan pool in India as well. He added that at Lego, the focus has been to create quality sustainable products for the fans. The company aims to continue its journey in bringing the Lego experience to all its consumers in India.