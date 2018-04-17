Land Rover opens bookings for 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport

Jaguar Land Rover India has opened bookings for the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport 2018 models. The mid-cycle refresh of Land Rover's flagship SUVs have been updated significantly both on the inside and out. Model year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport for India are powered by V6 and V8, petrol and diesel engines. JLR India announced today that the bookings have been opened across all 27 authorised retail outlets in India. New for 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are a host of design cues and features like the Pixel-laser LED headlights, a new Atlas mesh grille design and Touch Pro Duo infotainment.

“The Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have always offered best-in-class comfort, technologies, refinement and driving pleasure. With the Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, we have refined and honed our flagship models with technologies and features that have raised the benchmark once again,” Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said.

2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport 'Executive Class' rear seating with power deployable centre console, ‘Hot-stone’ massage function with heated seats, Gesture sunblind that opens and closes at the occupant’s hand movement, air cabin ionisation that cleanses and purifies the cabin air and Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist.

The 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will be available with four engine options - 3.0 l TDV6 that makes 255 hp and 600 Nm, 4.4 l SDV8 with 335 hp and 740 Nm, 3.0 l V6 S/Charged with 335 hp and 450 Nm and 5.0 l V8 S/Charged that puts out 518 hp and 625 Nm.

The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport (starting at ₹ 43.80 Lakh), Range Rover Evoque (starting at ₹ 51.83 Lakh), All-New Discovery (starting at ₹ 71.38 Lakh), the New Range Rover Velar (starting at ₹ 80.92 Lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at ₹ 99.48 Lakh) and Range Rover (starting at ₹ 174.29 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.