Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition revealed: What makes it so special

The Land Rover Defender 75th Edition is expected to be offered India by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Land Rover is marking its diamond jubilee and has introduced the Defender 75th Limited Edition with an exclusive exterior design theme. Available in 90 or 110 body designs, the Defender 75th Limited Edition is finished in Grasmere Green bodypaint introduced to the Defender line-up for the first time.

In 1948 the Series I was introduced at the Amsterdam Motor Show and now Land Rover is marking the anniversary with the Defender 75th Limited Edition. The massive SUV gets 20-inch alloy wheels also in Grasmere Green with matching centre caps. Marking the momentous occasion is a ‘75 Years graphic etched on the tailgate and silver bumpers.

The interior continues the treatment of the exterior with the cross car beam finished in brushed Grasmere Green powder coat. In terms of features it gets a 3D surround camera, configurable terrain response, a meridian sound system, an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, a folding fabric roof or the option of a sliding panoramic roof. It also gets 14-way driver and passenger heated electric memory seats, a heated steering wheel and three zone climate control. An electrically deployable tow bar and all-season tyres can be added as options.

Powertrain choices include the P400e plug-in Electric Hybrid (PHEV) on 110 models, in addition to P400 and D300 Ingenium petrol and diesel options, both utilising Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology to optimise power delivery and fuel economy by harnessing energy normally lost under deceleration and braking.

The Land Rover Defender has a 5 Star Euro NCAP safety rating.