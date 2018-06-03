Lamborghini Urus lookalike at the price of a Honda City!

Lamborghini Urus was a huge surprise in the automobile industry as it came from an Italian car manufacturer which had only been building powerful supercars that were so gorgeous they went on our bedroom walls. The Urus is the first SUV the company has ever built and surely is exactly what a Lamborghini SUV should be like - sharp looking and fast going. All that, however, will come at a price tag the masses just can not afford. So, a Chinese car manufacturer is now taking matters into its hands to bring the Urus experience to everyone, well in a way.

According to a Carnewschina report, the SUV in question is being built by Huansu, one of the several brands that fall under the company BAIC. The SUV is reportedly named C60, but it also has the name Hyosow on the back.

In terms of design, the C90 Hyosow looks like it picks inspiration for Lamborghini Urus and also clearly screams that it is only an inspiration - one wouldn't mistake it for the real deal. The grille is nearly identical but it gets a quartet of LED fog lights on each side.

The hexagons in the Lamborghini's grille are replaced with slats and headlights too are similar with individual LEDs, but with a simpler shape. The Uris doppelganger has a few less of the sharp edges and creases. The resemblance fades even more at the rear of the car.

If you translate the name of the car, it says 'magic speed' but the C90 Hyosow won't exactly have as much power. It is speculated to be powered by a 2L turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 195 hp.

Lamborghini Urus doppleganger will, however, be more practical seating five-seven people. And most of all, it will be way cheaper. Reports suggest the Hyosow will be priced at $15,000-$21,000 (Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh approximately).