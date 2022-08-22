Lamborghini reveals Urus Performante super SUV

As per the Lamborghini, Urus Performante has a top speed of 306kmph and sprints from 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds also the new SUV is now lighter by 47kg.

Lamborghini has revealed its Urus Perfomante super-SUV, the latest SUV getting power from the same 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine which was previously equipped in Urus. But the power output has been changed to 656bhp which is 15bhp more than the current Urus.

Urus Perfomante has a price tag of $ 2,60,000 (Around Rs 2.7 crore). In India, it has not yet been launched. According to Lamborghini, deliveries of the Urus Performante will begin before the end of 2022.



As per the Lamborghini it has a top speed of 306kmph and sprints from 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds also the new SUV is now lighter by 47kg. Furthermore, as an option it also gets to feature an SUV-adapted version of the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R performance tyres. While the torque figures also remain the same at 850Nm. Its launch was preceded by a record-breaking performance at Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in the production SUV category.

Urus Performante Exterior and Interior

The 2022 Lamborghini Urus Performante has an updated front bumper, a blacked-out air dam, a carbon-fibre front splitter, and a vented carbon-fibre hood as standard.

There is also the option of a painted panel or visible carbon fibre on the rear. The SUV gets a redesigned spoiler for greater rear downforce, which is claimed to be improved by 38%, increasing the vehicle’s total downforce by 8 percent.

A carbon-fibre rear diffuser, carbon-fibre wheel arches, new air curtains, and a carbon-fibre rear bumper are also available. the Urus Performante does not get many changes apart from a new design for the optional 23-inch alloy wheels

As of inside the SUV, there are Black Alcantara seats having a new hexagonal design as standard while the leather is still optional. The company is also offering a Dark theme package which includes a Matte Black finish. Additionally the super SUV is getting Performante labelling on the doors, seats as well as on the roof lining.

Rivals of Urus Performante

The next Lamborghini super-SUV will go up against vehicles like the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, Audi RSQ8, and Aston Martin DBX 707.