Lamborghini Huracan achieves 20,000 production milestone

There are 20,000 Lamborghini Huracans in the world right now and the one marking this milestone is an STO bound for the Principality of Monaco wrapped in Grigio Acheso Matt (gray) paintwork. The company received this milestone eight years after the supercar went into production in 2014. This V10 supercar has 12 road-legal variants of the Huracan and Huracan Evo apart from three versions made for the racetrack.

It was in 2014 that Huracan first arrived with the all-wheel-drive LP610-4 coupe followed by the lower-powered rear-wheel-drive LP 580-2 and the LP610-4 Spyder in 2015. 2016 witnessed the arrival of Performante and the open-top sibling to the LP 580-2 coupe.

Lamborghini reveals that since 2014, 71% of Huracan customers have chosen the coupe versions and 29% preferred the open-air derivatives. The United States of America has been its most-selling market, with more than 32% of all Huracan models being delivered there, followed by the United Kingdom and China.

“The Huracán has delivered an evolution of design, technological know-how, driving adventures, track records and sales records since its launch. It was designed as a car to provide super sports emotion in every environment, from daily driving to thrilling performance on track,” said Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

In 2021 Lamborghini became the first automaker to incorporate complete vehicle system control by Amazon Alexa in the Huracán EVO.