Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition launched in India, Priced at Rs 11.85 lakh

Kia has launched a new Sonet Aurochs Edition at a starting price of Rs 11.85 lakh, ex-showroom. The new edition is based on the HTX variant and bears only new cosmetic updates. The special anniversary edition is paired with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines.

Cosmetic updates made to the Sonet Aurochs include a more muscular-looking front skid plate and tangerine accents spread all across the door sills, front bumper, rear skid plate and wheel caps. The term ‘Aurochs’ is badged in tangerine and the ‘o’ is replaced with a bull. The Aurochs SUV is offered in four colours – Grey, Black, Silver and White.

In terms of features, the Kia Sonet Aurochs gets the same features as the HTX trim including an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also gets automatic LED headlamps, cruise control, a sunroof, drive modes and automatic climate control with rear AC vents among other features.

For safety, it gets four airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system and seat-belt reminders for all seats.

The Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition is offered with a choice of two engine options – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 172Nm, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel churning 114 bhp and 250Nm. While both engines are offered with a 6-speed iMT, the petrol also gets a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox while the diesel can opt for a 6-speed automatic gearbox as well.

The Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition competes with the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

