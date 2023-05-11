Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition – All you need to know

The Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition rivals the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and the Mahindra XUV300,

Kia recently launched an all-new Sonet Aurochs Edition at a pricetag of Rs 11.85 lakh, ex-showroom. Based on the Sonet HTX variant, the Aurochs Edition gets a couple of new cosmetic additions as well as the choice of two engine options – A 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition: Design and features

The Sonet Aurochs Edition boasts a slightly muscular-looking front skid plate with tangerine accents. The orange/tangerine is present on the door sills, front bumper, rear skid plate and wheel caps as well. Even the ‘Aurochs’ badge of the grille is finished in tangerine and the ‘o’ is replaced with a bull.

The Kia Aurochs Edition SUV is available in four bodypaint options – Grey, Black, Silver and White.

Also Read: 2023 Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens diesel iMT launched at Rs 9.95 lakh

For features, the Kia Sonet Aurochs carries the same feature list as the HTX trim. It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. This Hyundai Venue rival also gets cruise control, a sunroof, automatic LED headlamps, drive modes and automatic climate control with rear AC vents among other features.

To keep its passengers safe, it gets four airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system and seat-belt reminders for all seats.

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition: Powertrain

The Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition gets a choice of two engine options. The first is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine cranking 118 bhp and 172Nm, while the second is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel producing 114 bhp and 250Nm. Both engines are coupled with a 6-speed iMT, but the petrol variant can be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox while the diesel can be paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition : Rivals

The Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition competes with the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Also Read: Hyundai car discounts in May – Grand i10, i20, Kona EV prices slashed