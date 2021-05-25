Kia Motors India is now Kia India, signifying ‘sustainable mobility solutions’

India is the first country after South Korea where this brand re-launch has taken place. Dropping the ‘Motors’ from its name, the company is now simple called 'Kia India'

South Korean car manufacturer and a sister company of Hyundai has gone official with its name change, going from Kia Motors India to simply Kia India. As a part of its new brand identity and brand purpose, the company states that the name change symbolises its becoming an enterprise that produces ‘a long-range of sustainable mobility solutions’. The company released a new brand slogan (Movement that inspires) and a new logo (the refreshed Seltos and Sonet SUVs launched earlier sport the new Kia logo).

India is the first country after South Korea where this brand re-launch has taken place. The brand has removed the word ‘Motors’ from its earlier name after ratification by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and will now function under the corporate identity of Kia India Private Limited. The company has changed its logo and name at its Anantapur manufacturing facility and will carry out the same at its dealerships in a phase-wise manner.

Earlier this month, Kia India launched the updated Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet in the country. The company states that the Seltos has got 17 new enhancements whereas the Sonet, which is not even a year old in the market, has 10. The latter gets paddle shifters, borrowed from the Venue, as well as rear sunshade curtains for the windows.

Prices for the Kia Sonet start from Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and those for refreshed Kia Seltos start from Rs 9.95 lakh and go all the way to Rs 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

In over one and a half years of sales operation in India, Kia has emerged as the fourth most sold car brand and the fastest carmaker to achieve 2,50,000 sales figures in the country. Kia has sold over 1,40,000 connected cars in India.

