Kia introduces ‘No Questions Asked’ initiative for accidental repairs for Carnival owners

With the industry first and newly introduced ‘Peace of mind’ value-added product, Kia India is offering a unique no questions asked unique proposition during any accidental repairs for Carnival customers

By:July 29, 2021 12:45 PM

Kia India today rolled out a new set of offerings for its customers including finance and flexible repayment options. The finance and other convenience benefits across its entire product portfolio come in partnership with ICICI Bank and Yes Bank. The brand also introduced an industry-first ‘No Questions Asked’ initiative for its Carnival customers. The unique proposition, specifically designed to cater to customers of Kia Carnival, aims to improve the experience during accidental repairs.

Kia India has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer two flexible EMI schemes for the customers buying Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet and Kia Carnival. These schemes offer flexible EMIs – a lower amount in the initial months to customers.

Under the first scheme, buyers of Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet can pay the first six EMIs at Rs 767 per lakh and the balance in fixed regular EMIs. The second scheme for Kia Carnival customers includes EMI of Rs 13,999 for the first six months and the balance in regular fixed EMIs.

Both the schemes are available with tenure up to five years and loans up to 100% ex-showroom exclusively to Kia customers. ICICI Bank also offers up to 100% on-road funding on Kia Sonet, Seltos and Carnival.

Kia India has also announced a ‘Zero worries Carnival Ownership Programme’ in partnership with Yes Bank. Under this finance scheme, Kia Carnival customers can avail of 100% on-road finance without paying for any down payment, ownership cost and without any loan prepayment charges, subjected to the bank’s applicable terms and conditions.

With the industry first and newly introduced ‘Peace of mind’ value-added product, Kia India is offering a unique no questions asked unique proposition during any accidental repairs. This should assist in reducing the downtime for a crashed car at the workshop.

