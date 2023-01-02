Kia India closes CY22 with 48% growth

The Sonet reported sales of 86,251 units in CY22 while the Carens registered 62,756 unit sales. The Carnival and the EV6 added 3,550 and 430 units, respectively.

Kia India has reported its best-ever cumulative sales of 3,36,619 units in the calendar year 2022 (CY), registering a growth of 47.7% over CY2021. The company’s domestic dispatches are recorded at 2,54,556 units, reporting 40.1% year-on-year growth. The export dispatches are recorded at 82,063 units in CY2022.

Since the start of its sales operation in Aug ’19, the brand has also achieved 8 lakh cumulative sales. In December 2022, Kia India registered 15,184 unit sales in the domestic market with 94.7% YoY growth.

Kia India marks CY2022 as a milestone year as the brand claims to have become the top utility vehicle exporter in the country, registering an export figure of 82,063 units. In the domestic market, the Seltos has crossed the milestone of selling 1 lakh units in a single year and the SUV has registered sales of 1,01,569 units in CY2022.

Kia achieves 8 lakh cumulative sales milestone since India debut

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head- Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “CY 2022 has turned out to be the best-ever year for Kia India in more ways than one, fuelled by the unconditional and unflinching love and support from the Indian buyers. Despite various headwinds like geopolitical issues, COVID-induced supply chain obstructions and price increase, we managed to register the highest sales ever for the brand in the country.”