Kia fastest carmaker in India to cross 3 lakh sales mark: Seltos major contributor

Kia India recently announced that it has become the quickest brand to achieve the 3,00,000 sales milestone in the domestic automotive market. The brand crossed the first one lakh milestone in July 2020, the next one lakh in January 2021, and the third lakh in August 2021. Notably, Kia India achieved the first one lakh unit sales in one year and clocked the latter two lakhs in the same amount of time.

The flagship product of Kia India, Seltos, remains the highest contributor with 66% share while Sonet added 32% to the sales. The brand sold 7,310 units of its premium offering, the Carnival.

Over the last years, we have carefully identified the unmet needs of Indian customers and catered to them with premium, well-designed products equipped with segment-first features. We are confident that our best in class products and ownership experience will continue to exhilarate our customers, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India, said.

With time, Kia also developed a robust network across the country. The brand aims to expand its footprint from the current 300 to 360 touchpoints, covering 90% of the Indian market, including Tier III, IV, and upcountry markets.

In line with the recent brand transformation, Kia has announced a number of industry-first customer-centric initiatives. The brand offers its customers an end-to-end digital sales process since the start of its sales operation.

The Seltos was the 3,00,000th car to roll out from Kia’s manufacturing facility in Anantapur. Over the last two years, Kia has invested over USD 2 billion, inclusive of the vendor park created near the plant. The Anantapur plant is Kia’s most advanced production facility, equipped with over 450 robots & Artificial Intelligence and environment-conscious techniques such as 100% water recycling.

